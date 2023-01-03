Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beam Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEAM   US07373V1052

BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.

(BEAM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
39.11 USD   +1.03%
06:31aBeam Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
06:30aBeam Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
2022North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Beam Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/03/2023 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that management will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. PT in San Francisco.

The live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.beamtx.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that is designed to enable precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This has the potential to enable a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

Contacts:

Investors:
Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com


All news about BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.
06:31aBeam Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
06:30aBeam Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
2022North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
2022BMO Capital Upgrades Beam Therapeutics to Outperform From Market Perform, Raises Price ..
MT
2022Insider Sell: Beam Therapeutics
MT
2022Citigroup Initiates Beam Therapeutics at Buy Rating With $62 Price Target
MT
2022Beam Therapeutics Presents First In Vivo Proof of Concept Preclinical Data on Multiplex..
GL
2022Beam Therapeutics Inc. Presents First In Vivo Proof of Concept Preclinical Data on Mult..
CI
2022Beam Therapeutics Presents First In Vivo Proof of Concept Preclinical Data on Multiplex..
GL
2022Beam Therapeutics Inc. Presents at Bank of America ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -337 M - -
Net cash 2022 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 692 M 2 692 M -
EV / Sales 2022 39,3x
EV / Sales 2023 47,2x
Nbr of Employees 507
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Beam Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 39,11 $
Average target price 79,08 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Evans Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Ciaramella President & Chief Scientific Officer
Terry-Ann Burrell Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian Riley Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Amy Simon Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.0.00%2 692
MODERNA, INC.0.00%69 006
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%38 056
LONZA GROUP AG0.00%36 325
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%29 238
SEAGEN INC.0.00%23 860