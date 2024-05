Certain Options of Beamr Imaging Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-MAY-2024.

Certain Options of Beamr Imaging Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-MAY-2024. These Options will be under lockup for 90 days starting from 12-FEB-2024 to 12-MAY-2024.



Details:

The Company and all of its directors and executive officers have agreed, for a period of 90 days from the date of this prospectus, not to engage in any of the following, whether directly or indirectly, without the Representative?s consent.