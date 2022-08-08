Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Beamz Interactive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BZIC   US07378U1025

BEAMZ INTERACTIVE, INC.

(BZIC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:10 2022-04-26 am EDT
0.000500 USD   +150.00%
04/26Jam Studio VR Seeks Strategic Partners
GL
04/26Jam Studio VR Seeks Strategic Partners
GL
2021New Jam Studio VR Expanded Compatibility
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jam Studio VR Announces New Health & Wellness Edition

08/08/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Now Available on App Lab for Quest 1 & 2

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamz Interactive, Inc., a leading developer of state-of-the-art interactive music technology and products, today announced the release of a new Health & Wellness Edition for its Jam Studio VR App with the Meta Quest 1 & 2 ( https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/4132883540078830/ ) VR Standalone Headsets.

The Jam Studio VR Health & Wellness Edition includes a variety of Health Tunes (see https://www.healthtunes.org/faq ) clinically researched therapy music for Relaxation, Anxiety & Stress Relief, Focus, and Meditation. As with all Jam Studio VR songs, users will have a variety of appropriate instruments - sound bowls, bells, gongs, and the like - they can choose to play along with the music therapy. Each audio track was included in order to provide specialized sound to help regulate a user’s breathing patterns, assist with heart rate entrainment, and improve one’s overall well-being. In addition, the Health & Wellness Edition includes over 15 fun and relaxing classical, jazz, country and other interactive songs as well as a free in app purchase with two Studio Master Songs. These songs provide directed Jazz and Classical activities to help strengthen cognitive skills. The Jam Studio VR Health & Wellness Edition is now available on the Meta Quest App Lab platform at a price of $14.99.

“We believe this new App Edition will allow users to enjoy our wide range of rich interactive, fully immersed content - experiencing music like never before – while simultaneously receiving a variety of significant Health & Wellness benefits!” said Charles Mollo, Beamz Interactive’s CEO. “It is also a great platform for additional Health & Wellness content, and we plan to offer such additional content for the Quest headset in the future.”

About Beamz Interactive, Inc.

Beamz has developed state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products that can be used by anyone in a wide variety of virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, music, education, healthcare, special needs and gaming applications. See www.jamstudiovr.com .

Contact Info
Beamz Interactive, Inc.
Charlie Mollo, CEO
Phone: 505.263.9707
Info@thebeamz.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43b6e02a-d775-42d2-8419-09a4e268dfe9


All news about BEAMZ INTERACTIVE, INC.
04/26Jam Studio VR Seeks Strategic Partners
GL
04/26Jam Studio VR Seeks Strategic Partners
GL
2021New Jam Studio VR Expanded Compatibility
AQ
2021BEAMZ INTERACTIVE : Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With Oculus Quest
AQ
2021Beamz Interactive, Inc. Announces Compatibility with Oculus Quest
CI
2020Beamz Announces New Interactive Music & Education iOS App
GL
2020Beamz Interactive Announces Inclusion of Additional Content and a Major Sale With Its J..
GL
2020Beamz Interactive Announces Inclusion of Additional Content and A Major Sale with Its J..
CI
2019Beamz Interactive & HealthTunes Announce New Therapy Song Bundle for Jam Studio VR
GL
2019Beamz Interactive, Inc. and HealthTunes Announce New Therapy Song Bundle for Jam Studio..
CI
More news
Chart BEAMZ INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beamz Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Charles R. Mollo Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Doss Independent Director
Jeffrey R. Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAMZ INTERACTIVE, INC.150.00%0
ADOBE INC.-23.57%202 845
AUTODESK, INC.-21.16%48 169
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.19%45 788
WORKDAY INC.-40.80%41 074
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.0.50%37 025