Bear Creek Mining Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 18.81 million compared to USD 26.55 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 9.78 million compared to USD 7.66 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.06 compared to USD 0.05 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.06 compared to USD 0.05 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 62.98 million compared to USD 36.64 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 29.04 million compared to USD 11.58 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.18 compared to USD 0.08 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.18 compared to USD 0.08 a year ago.
Bear Creek Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 23, 2023 at 05:41 pm EST
