Bear Creek Mining Corporation(TSXV:BCM) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is a Canada-based precious metals producer. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of gold and silver, as well as other related activities, including exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru and Mexico. The 100% owned Mercedes Gold Mine is located in Sonora, Mexico, approximately 250 kilometers (km) northeast of Hermosillo, Mexico and 300 km south of Tucson, Arizona. The Mercedes property consists of 43 mineral concessions totaling 69,284 hectares. The 100% owned Corani silver-lead-zinc property is located in the district of Corani, province of Carabaya, in the department of Puno in southern Peru. The Corani deposit sits at an elevation of between 4,800 and 5,200 meters above sea level, on the eastern side of the Continental Divide in the Andes Mountains. The project consists of thirteen mineral concessions that form a contiguous block of ground covering approximately 5,500 hectares.

Sector Diversified Mining