Bear Creek Mining Corporation(TSXV:BCM) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
Bear Creek Mining Corporation(TSXV:BCM) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
October 23, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1900 CAD
|-7.32%
|-15.56%
|-74.83%
|Oct. 20
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation Reports Production Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Oct. 05
|Bear Creek Mining Closes $9.5 Million Bought Deal Financing
|MT
Bear Creek Mining Corporation(TSXV:BCM) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.1900 CAD
|-7.32%
|-15.56%
|28 M $
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation Reports Production Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Closes $9.5 Million Bought Deal Financing
|MT
|Bear Creek Mining Buy Rating Maintained at Stifel GMP After Bought-Deal Offering; Price Target cut to C$1.10
|MT
|RBC Capital Markets Says Revised Mercedes Stream Terms Negative For Sandstorm
|MT
|Sandstorm Gold Extends Credit Facility, Revises Royalty and Streaming Agreement with Bear Creek Mining
|MT
|Bear Creek Mining Reports Final Delivery Under Nomad Gold Stream; Amends Promissory Note
|MT
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation announced that it expects to receive CAD 9.52 million in funding from Bank of Montreal
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation Announces Retirement of Erfan Kazemi from Board of Directors
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation Announces Underground Drilling At Bear Creek's Mercedes Mine Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation Revises Annual Production Guidance for 2023
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation announced that it has received CAD 8.19525 million in funding
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation Reports Production Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation announced that it expects to receive CAD 8.19525 million in funding
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation Announces Board Changes
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation Announces CEO Changes
|CI
|Transcript : Bear Creek Mining Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 31, 2023
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation Announces CEO Changes Effective June 5, 2023
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining CEO to Retire, Replacement Named; Down Nearly 6%
|MT
|Bear Creek Mining Maintained at Buy at Stifel GMP Following Q4 Results; Price Target Lowered to C$2.70
|MT
|Transcript : Bear Creek Mining Corporation, 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 21, 2023
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
|CI
|Bear Creek Mining Corporation Reports Production Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-74.83%
|28 M $
|-5.28%
|142 B $
|-14.96%
|102 B $
|-21.18%
|64 900 M $
|-10.05%
|38 728 M $
|+9.55%
|31 989 M $
|-36.32%
|30 388 M $
|+5.43%
|20 475 M $
|-4.64%
|15 622 M $
|-27.35%
|9 946 M $