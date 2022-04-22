Bear Creek Mining : NI 43-101 Qualified Person Certificates Mercedes Technical Report

1010 Lorne Street, Suite 101

Sudbury, ON P3C 4R9





CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFIED PERSON

David Willock, P. Eng.

I, David Willock, P. Eng., as a co-author of the Technical Report, do hereby certify that:

I am a Mining Engineer with the firm BBA Engineering Inc., located at 1010 Lorne Street, Unit 101, Sudbury, ON, P3C 4R9, Canada.

I graduated from the Laurentian University in 2000 with a Bachelor of Engineering.

I am a member in good standing of the Professional Engineers of Ontario (No: 100113931).

I have been employed in mining engineering, operations and projects for over 20 years. My relevant experience includes underground hard-rock production planning, mine studies, operations supervision and project execution. I have worked as a senior project engineer for numerous North American base metal projects.

I have read the definition of "Qualified Person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and certify that, by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association (as defined in NI 43-101), and past relevant work experience, I fulfill the requirements to be a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

I am independent of the issuer applying all the tests in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.

I am responsible for Chapters 15 and 16. I am also responsible for contributions to Chapters 1, 2, 25, 26, and 27 of the Technical Report.

I have not visited the Mercedes Mine property that is the subject of the Technical Report.

I have had prior involvement with the property that is the subject of the Technical Report having coauthored a report for a previous owner in 2021.

I have read NI 43-101 and the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible have been prepared in compliance with NI 43-101.

As at the effective date of the Technical Report, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible contain all scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make the portions of the Technical Report for which I am responsible not misleading.

Signed and sealed this 22nd day of April 2022.

David Willock, P. Eng.

BBA Engineering Inc.

7900, W. Taschereau Blvd. Building D, Suite 200 Brossard, QC, J4X 1C2

CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFIED PERSON

Julie-Anaïs Debreil, P. Geo., PhD

I, Julie-Anaïs Debreil, P. Geo., PhD, as a co-author of the Technical Report, do hereby certify that:

I am a Senior Geologist at G Mining Services Inc., located at 7900, W. Taschereau Blvd Building D, Suite 200 Brossard, Québec, Canada J4X 1C2.

I graduated in 2003 from the Université Versailles-St Quentin, France, with a Bachelor (DEUG) in Physics and Chemistry. Then, I graduated from the Université Paris XI, Orsay, France, in 2007 with a Master (M.Sc.) in Geology. I then graduated in 2014 from the Institut National pour la Recherche Scientifique, Centre Eau-Terre-Environnement (INRS-ETE) in Quebec, Canada, with a PhD.

I am a member in good standing of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (No: 2106) and of the Professional Geoscientists Ontario (No: 3245). I have practiced my profession continuously since my graduation.

I have been working in the mining industry for over 15 years. My relevant experience includes exploration, 3D modelling, resource estimation and reconciliation process. I worked for Premier Gold Mines from 2015 to March 2021, as a senior geologist for Technical Services with work related to all the assets in different gold and silver environment. At the Mercedes Mine Project, I supervised exploration, resource estimation and reconciliation from 2018 to the time of the purchase of Premier Gold Mines by Equinox Gold.

I have read the definition of "Qualified Person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and certify that, by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association (as defined in NI 43-101), and past relevant work experience, I fulfill the requirements to be a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

I am independent of the Issuer and related companies applying all of the tests in Section 1.5 of the NI 43-101.

I am responsible for Chapters 10, 11 and 12 of the Technical Report. I am also responsible for contributions to Chapters 1, 2, 25, 26 and 27 of the Technical Report.

My most recent visit to the Mercedes Mine site that is the subject of the Technical Report was on February 23-25, 2022. Between 2018 and 2020, I visited the Mercedes Mine Project site on a regular basis as part of my employment with Premier Gold Mines.

I have had prior involvement with the Mercedes Mine Project that is the subject of the Technical Report as an employee of Premier Gold Mines between 2018 and 2021 and having co-authored a report for a previous owner in 2021.

I have read NI 43-101 and the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible have been prepared in compliance with NI 43-101.

As at the effective date of the Technical Report, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible contain all scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make the portions of the Technical Report for which I am responsible not misleading.

Signed and sealed this 22nd day of April 2022.

Julie-Anaïs Debreil, P. Geo., PhD G Mining Services Inc.

10 Carlson Court, Suite 420

Toronto, ON M9W 6L2





CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFIED PERSON

Shane Ghouralal, P. Eng., MBA

I, Shane Ghouralal, P. Eng., MBA,, as a co-author of the Technical Report, do hereby certify that:

I am the Regional Director, Mining and Metals Studies with the firm BBA Engineering Inc., located at 10 Carlson Court, Suite 420, Toronto, Ontario, M9W 6L2, Canada.

I am a graduate of University of Waterloo and Norwich University.

I am a member in good standing with the Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO Registration No. 100523537) and Professional Engineers and Geoscientist of Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL Registration No. 10197).

My relevant experience includes 12+ years of mining engineering and financial assessments. I am a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

I have read the definition of "Qualified Person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and certify that, by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association (as defined in NI 43-101), and past relevant work experience, I fulfill the requirements to be a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

I am independent of the issuer applying all the tests in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.

I am responsible for Chapters 2, 4, 5 and 18. I am also responsible for contributions to Chapters 1, 2, 22, 25, 26, and 27 of the Technical Report.

I have visited the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine Property that is the subject of the Technical Report on February 23-25, 2022.

I have had no prior involvement with the property that is the subject of the Technical Report.

I have read NI 43-101 and the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible have been prepared in compliance with NI 43-101.

As at the effective date of the Technical Report, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible contain all scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make the portions of the Technical Report for which I am responsible not misleading.

Signed and sealed this 22nd day of April 2022.

Shane Ghouralal, P. Eng., MBA BBA Engineering Inc.

2020 Robert-Bourassa Blvd., Suite 300

Montréal, QC H3A 2A5





CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFIED PERSON

Colin Hardie, P. Eng.

I, Colin Hardie, P. Eng., as a co-author of the Technical Report, do hereby certify that:

I am the National Director, Mining and Metals Business Line with the firm BBA Engineering Inc., located at 2020 Robert-Bourassa Blvd., Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3A 2A5, Canada.

I graduated from the University of Toronto, Ontario Canada, in 1996 with a BASc in Geological and Mineral Engineering. In 1999, I graduated from McGill University of Montréal, Québec Canada, with an M. Eng. in Metallurgical Engineering and in 2008 obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Montréal (HEC), Québec Canada.

I am a member in good standing of the Professional Engineers of Ontario (PEO: 90512500) and of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum (Member No. 140556). I have practiced my profession continuously since my graduation.

I have been employed in mining operations, consulting engineering and applied metallurgical research for over 20 years. My relevant project experience includes metallurgical testwork analysis, flowsheet development, cost estimation and financial modeling. Since joining BBA in 2008, I have worked as a senior process engineer and/or lead study integrator for numerous North American iron ore, precious metal, industrial mineral, and base metal projects.

I have read the definition of "Qualified Person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and certify that, by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association (as defined in NI 43-101), and past relevant work experience, I fulfill the requirements to be a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

I am independent of the issuer applying all the tests in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.

I am responsible for Chapters 1, 3, 13, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, and 27 of the Technical Report.

I have not visited the Mercedes Mine property that is the subject of the Technical Report.

I have had prior involvement with the property that is the subject of the Technical Report, having co-authored a report for a previous owner in 2021.

I have read NI 43-101 and the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible have been prepared in compliance with NI 43-101.

As at the effective date of the Technical Report, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible contain all scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make the portions of the Technical Report for which I am responsible not misleading.

Signed and sealed this 22nd day of April 2022.

Colin Hardie, P. Eng.

BBA Engineering Inc.

1010 Lorne Street, Unit 101

Sudbury, ON P3C 4R9





CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFIED PERSON

Todd McCracken, P. Geo.

I, Todd McCracken, P. Geo., as a co-author of the Technical Report, do hereby certify that:

I am the Director - Mining and Geology - Central Canada with the firm BBA Engineering Inc., located at 1010 Lorne Street, Unit 101, Sudbury, ON, P3C 4R9, Canada.

I graduated from the University of Waterloo in 1992, with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Applied Earth Science.

I am a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and License (PGO: 0631).

My relevant experience includes 30 years of in exploration, operations and consulting, including resource estimation on Epithermal gold deposits.

I have read the definition of "Qualified Person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and certify that, by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association (as defined in NI 43-101), and past relevant work experience, I fulfill the requirements to be a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

I am independent of the issuer applying all the tests in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.

I am responsible for Chapters 6 to 9, 14 and 23. I am also responsible for contributions to Chapters 1, 2, 25, 26 and 27 of the Technical Report.

I have not visited the Mercedes Mine property that is the subject of the Technical Report.

I have had prior involvement with the property that is the subject of the Technical Report, having co-authored a report for a previous owner in 2021.

I have read NI 43-101 and the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible have been prepared in compliance with NI 43-101.

As at the effective date of the Technical Report, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible contain all scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make the portions of the Technical Report for which I am responsible not misleading.

Signed and sealed this 22nd day of April 2022.

Todd McCracken, P. Geo.

BBA Engineering Inc.