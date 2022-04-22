Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Bear Creek Mining Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCM   CA07380N1042

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION

(BCM)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/22 11:42:54 am EDT
1.090 CAD   -0.91%
12:12pBEAR CREEK MINING : NI 43-101 Qualified Person Consents Mercedes Technical Report
PU
11:55aBear Creek Mining Reports Filing of Technical Report for Mercedes Mine
MT
10:38aBEAR CREEK MINING : Files technical report for mercedes mine
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bear Creek Mining : NI 43-101 Qualified Person Consents Mercedes Technical Report

04/22/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
7900, W. Taschereau Blvd Building D, Suite 200 Brossard, QC, J4X 1C2

CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON

TO:

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

AND TO:

The Securities Regulatory Authorities of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, and the TSX Venture Exchange

I, Julie-Anaïs Debreil, P. Geo., PHD, of G Mining Services Inc., hereby consent to the public filing by Bear Creek Mining Corporation (the "Company") of the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico" (the "Technical Report") dated April 22, 2022, prepared for the Company by BBA Inc. and G Mining Services. I also consent to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report contained in the news release (the "News Release") of the Company dated April 22. 2022.

I confirm that I have read the written disclosure in the News Release and the News Release fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated this 22nd day of April 2022.

Original signed on file

____________________________________________________________________________________

Signature of Qualified Person

Julie-Anaïs Debreil

____________________________________________________________________________________

Name of Qualified Person

10 Carlson Court., Suite 420

Toronto, ON M9W6L2

T +1 416.585.2115

F +1 416.585.9683

BBA.CA

CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON

TO:

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

AND TO:

The Securities Regulatory Authorities of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, and the TSX Venture Exchange

I, Shane Ghouralal, P. Eng., MBA, of BBA Engineering Inc., hereby consent to the public filing by Bear Creek Mining Corporation (the "Company") of the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico" (the "Technical Report") dated April 22, 2022, prepared for the Company by BBA Inc. and G Mining Services. I also consent to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report contained in the news release (the "News Release") of the Company dated April 22, 2022.

I confirm that I have read the written disclosure in the News Release and the News Release fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated this 22nd day of April 2022.

Original signed on file

____________________________________________________________________________________

Signature of Qualified Person

Shane Ghouralal

____________________________________________________________________________________

Name of Qualified Person

2020 Robert-Bourassa Blvd., Suite 300

Montréal, QC H3A 2A5

T +1 514.866.2111

F +1 514.866.2116

BBA.CA

CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON

TO:

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

AND TO:

The Securities Regulatory Authorities of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, and the TSX Venture Exchange

I, Colin Hardie, P. Eng., of BBA Engineering Inc., hereby consent to the public filing by Bear Creek Mining Corporation (the "Company") of the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico" (the "Technical Report") dated April 22, 2022, prepared for the Company by BBA Inc. and G Mining Services. I also consent to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report contained in the news release (the "News Release") of the Company dated April 22, 2022.

I confirm that I have read the written disclosure in the News Release and the News Release fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated this 22nd day of April 2022.

Original signed on file

____________________________________________________________________________________

Signature of Qualified Person

Colin Hardie

____________________________________________________________________________________

Name of Qualified Person

T +1 705.265.1119

F +1 450.464.0901

BBA.CA

CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON

TO:

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

AND TO:

The Securities Regulatory Authorities of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, and the TSX Venture Exchange

I, Todd McCracken, P. Geo., of BBA Inc., hereby consent to the public filing by Bear Creek Mining Corporation (the "Company") of the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico" (the "Technical Report") dated April 22, 2022, prepared for the Company by BBA Inc. and G Mining Services. I also consent to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report contained in the news release (the "News Release") of the Company dated April 22, 2022.

I confirm that I have read the written disclosure in the News Release and the News Release fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated this 22nd day of April 2022.

Original signed on file

____________________________________________________________________________________

Signature of Qualified Person

Todd McCracken

____________________________________________________________________________________

Name of Qualified Person

T +1 705.265.1119

F +1 450.464.0901

BBA.CA

CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON

TO:

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

AND TO:

The Securities Regulatory Authorities of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, and the TSX Venture Exchange

I, David Willock, P. Eng., of BBA Engineering Inc., hereby consent to the public filing by Bear Creek Mining Corporation (the "Company") of the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico" (the "Technical Report") dated April 22, 2022, prepared for the Company by BBA Inc. and G Mining Services. I also consent to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report contained in the news release (the "News Release") of the Company dated April 22, 2022.

I confirm that I have read the written disclosure in the News Release and the News Release fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated this 22nd day of April 2022.

Original signed on file

____________________________________________________________________________________

Signature of Qualified Person

David Willock

____________________________________________________________________________________

Name of Qualified Person

Disclaimer

Bear Creek Mining Corporation published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 16:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -25,5 M -20,4 M -20,4 M
Net cash 2021 32,4 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 137 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bear Creek Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,10 CAD
Average target price 4,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 286%
Managers and Directors
Anthony Grant Hawkshaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Tweddle Chief Financial Officer
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Chairman
Eric Caba Chief Operating Officer
Kevin R. Morano Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION-3.28%109
BHP GROUP LIMITED22.17%189 527
RIO TINTO PLC17.44%125 472
GLENCORE PLC30.60%83 509
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.98%58 305
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.52%44 953