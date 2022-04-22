Bear Creek Mining : NI 43-101 Qualified Person Consents Mercedes Technical Report

7900, W. Taschereau Blvd Building D, Suite 200 Brossard, QC, J4X 1C2

CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON

TO:

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

AND TO:

The Securities Regulatory Authorities of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, and the TSX Venture Exchange

I, Julie-Anaïs Debreil, P. Geo., PHD, of G Mining Services Inc., hereby consent to the public filing by Bear Creek Mining Corporation (the "Company") of the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico" (the "Technical Report") dated April 22, 2022, prepared for the Company by BBA Inc. and G Mining Services. I also consent to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report contained in the news release (the "News Release") of the Company dated April 22. 2022.

I confirm that I have read the written disclosure in the News Release and the News Release fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated this 22nd day of April 2022.

Original signed on file

____________________________________________________________________________________

Signature of Qualified Person

Julie-Anaïs Debreil

____________________________________________________________________________________

Name of Qualified Person

10 Carlson Court., Suite 420

Toronto, ON M9W6L2

T +1 416.585.2115

F +1 416.585.9683

BBA.CA

CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON

TO:

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

AND TO:

The Securities Regulatory Authorities of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, and the TSX Venture Exchange

I, Shane Ghouralal, P. Eng., MBA, of BBA Engineering Inc., hereby consent to the public filing by Bear Creek Mining Corporation (the "Company") of the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico" (the "Technical Report") dated April 22, 2022, prepared for the Company by BBA Inc. and G Mining Services. I also consent to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report contained in the news release (the "News Release") of the Company dated April 22, 2022.

I confirm that I have read the written disclosure in the News Release and the News Release fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated this 22nd day of April 2022.

Original signed on file

____________________________________________________________________________________

Signature of Qualified Person

Shane Ghouralal

____________________________________________________________________________________

Name of Qualified Person

2020 Robert-Bourassa Blvd., Suite 300

Montréal, QC H3A 2A5

T +1 514.866.2111

F +1 514.866.2116

BBA.CA

CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON

TO:

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

AND TO:

The Securities Regulatory Authorities of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, and the TSX Venture Exchange

I, Colin Hardie, P. Eng., of BBA Engineering Inc., hereby consent to the public filing by Bear Creek Mining Corporation (the "Company") of the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico" (the "Technical Report") dated April 22, 2022, prepared for the Company by BBA Inc. and G Mining Services. I also consent to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report contained in the news release (the "News Release") of the Company dated April 22, 2022.

I confirm that I have read the written disclosure in the News Release and the News Release fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated this 22nd day of April 2022.

Original signed on file

____________________________________________________________________________________

Signature of Qualified Person

Colin Hardie

____________________________________________________________________________________

Name of Qualified Person

T +1 705.265.1119

F +1 450.464.0901

BBA.CA

CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON

TO:

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

AND TO:

The Securities Regulatory Authorities of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, and the TSX Venture Exchange

I, Todd McCracken, P. Geo., of BBA Inc., hereby consent to the public filing by Bear Creek Mining Corporation (the "Company") of the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico" (the "Technical Report") dated April 22, 2022, prepared for the Company by BBA Inc. and G Mining Services. I also consent to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report contained in the news release (the "News Release") of the Company dated April 22, 2022.

I confirm that I have read the written disclosure in the News Release and the News Release fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated this 22nd day of April 2022.

Original signed on file

____________________________________________________________________________________

Signature of Qualified Person

Todd McCracken

____________________________________________________________________________________

Name of Qualified Person

T +1 705.265.1119

F +1 450.464.0901

BBA.CA

CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON

TO:

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

AND TO:

The Securities Regulatory Authorities of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, and the TSX Venture Exchange

I, David Willock, P. Eng., of BBA Engineering Inc., hereby consent to the public filing by Bear Creek Mining Corporation (the "Company") of the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico" (the "Technical Report") dated April 22, 2022, prepared for the Company by BBA Inc. and G Mining Services. I also consent to the use of extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report contained in the news release (the "News Release") of the Company dated April 22, 2022.

I confirm that I have read the written disclosure in the News Release and the News Release fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated this 22nd day of April 2022.

Original signed on file

____________________________________________________________________________________

Signature of Qualified Person

David Willock

____________________________________________________________________________________

Name of Qualified Person