Bear Creek Mining : OTROS HECHOS DE IMPORTANCIA OTROS HECHOS DE IMPORTANCIA

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 Introduction The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Bear Creek Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Bear Creek") was prepared on August 29, 2022, This MDA is intended to help the reader understand the significant factors that influence the Company's performance and such factors that may affect its future performance. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements. All dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. Additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), is available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. Bear Creek is engaged in the production and sale of gold and silver and the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. On April 21, 2022, the Company acquired a 100% interest in the Mercedes gold mine ("Mercedes") in the state of Sonora, Mexico. In Peru, the Company is advancing its 100%-owned Corani silver-lead-zinc project towards development and has other early-stage exploration projects. The mining and exploration business involves a high degree of risk, and there can be no assurance that current mine production, exploration, and development projects will be profitable. A description of significant business risks may be found in the Company's AIF for the year ended December 31, 2021. National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Disclosure Except as indicated below, information provided in this MD&A related to the Company's mineral projects is based on work programs and initiatives conducted under the supervision of Andrew Swarthout, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43- 101. Mr. Swarthout is a director of the Company. Contents 1) Highlights 2) Mercedes Mine 2.1) Operation Highlights 2.2) Operating Costs 2.3) Exploration 3) Development Projects 3.1) Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project 4) Exploration Projects 4.1) Tassa Prospect 4.2) Generative Exploration 5) Results of Operations 6) Liquidity and Capital Resources 7) Related Party Transactions 8) Accounting Policies

Highlights Corporate Developments: On April 21, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition ("The Acquisition") of a 100% interest in Mercedes from Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox"). Mercedes was acquired for cash of $75 million, of which $60 million was provided by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm"), 24.7 million common shares of the Company, a deferred cash payment of $25 million and a 2% net smelter return payable on the metal produced from the Mercedes concessions. On April 22, 2022, the Company filed a Technical Report (as defined in National Instrument 43- for the Mercedes gold-silver mine located in Sonora, Mexico. The Technical Report dated April 22, 2022 and entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora, Mexico. On May 26, 2022, the Company announced that the British Columbia Securities Commission had concerns about the qualifications of certain independent third-party consultants to act as qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Company arranged for alternative qualified persons to complete the technical report. The completed technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora, Mexico" (the "2022 Mercedes Report"), dated July 4, 2022, was filed on July 5, 2022. This report, prepared on behalf of the Company by BBA Engineering Inc., provided an independent audit of the mineral reserves and mineral resources of Mercedes with an effective date of December 31, 202. The 2022 Mercedes Report reflects a non-material change to the mineral resource estimate (exclusive of mineral reserves) from the report filed on April 22, 2022. The 2022 Mercedes Report is available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and on our website www.bearcreekmining.com . On June 9, 2022, the Company announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") report setting out the Company's ESG practices and performance for the year ended December 31, 2021. On June 10, 2022, the Company completed the private placement financing and issued 3,542,160 common shares at CDN$1.00 for gross proceeds of CDN$3,542,160 (USD$2,772,449). The Company incurred $37,096 of share issue costs. On July 5, 2022, The Company announced that it had filed a Business Acquisition Report in connection with the Company's acquisition of Mercedes. On July 29, 2022, the Company issued a promissory note for $5 million (the "Note") to Auramet International LLC ("Auramet") in exchange for $4,875,000. The Note is due July 28, 2023. The Company may repay the Note in whole or in part in minimum amounts of US $1.0 million without penalty. Interest accrues and is payable quarterly on the outstanding amount of the Note at 6.00% per annum plus the greater of (i) the USD Secured Overnight Financing Rate or (ii) 1.00% per annum. Concurrently with issuing the Note, the Company entered into an offtake agreement (the "Offtake Agreement") with Auramet and granted Auramet call options to purchase up to 2,500 ounces of gold (the "Call Option"). Under the Offtake Agreement, the Company agreed to sell 100% of the gold produced from Mercedes less the amount of gold and silver sold by the Company under pre- existing royalty and stream agreements (the "Applicable Product") to Auramet until the Note is paid in full and, after that, 50,000 ounces of the Applicable Product. Under the Call Option, the Company granted Auramet the right to purchase from the Company 625 ounces of gold on each of April 26, 2023, July 27, 2023, October 27,2023 and December 2, 2023 at $1,975 per ounce. 3

2) Mercedes Mine On December 16, 2021, the Company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire all shares of Equinox's subsidiaries that owned a 100% interest in Mercedes. On April 21, 2022 ("Closing Date"), the Company acquired Mercedes. As part of this transaction the Company paid cash consideration of $75 million, including $60 million provided by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm"), and issued 24,730,000 Bear Creek common shares to Equinox. The Company is obligated to make a deferred cash payment to Equinox of $25 million on or before October 21, 2022 and pay a 2% Net Smelter Return on the metal produced from the Mercedes concessions to Equinox. The $60 million cash consideration provided by Sandstorm consisted of a $37.5 million Gold Purchase Agreement and a $22.5 million Convertible Debenture. Under the terms of the Gold Purchase Agreement, Sandstorm provided the Company with $37.5 million on the Closing Date and Bear Creek will sell to Sandstorm 600 ounces of gold per month for 42 months (a total of 25,200 ounces) at a price equal to 7.5% of the London Bullion Market Association's PM fix on the day before the delivery date. After that, the Company will sell to Sandstorm 4.4% of gold produced by Mercedes at a price equal to 25% of the London Bullion Market Association's PM fix on the day before the delivery date. Sandstorm will also be granted a right of first refusal on any future royalties, streams, or similar transactions from Mercedes production. Under the terms of the Convertible Debenture, Sandstorm provided the Company with $22.5 million on the Closing Date and in exchange subscribed to a Convertible Debenture. The Convertible Debenture matures on its third anniversary, bears a 6% coupon, and allows the holder to convert the principal, in whole or in part, into common shares of the Company at any time before maturity at CDN$1.51 per common share. Mercedes is located in the state of Sonora, northwest Mexico, within the Cucurpe municipality (30 19'47" N latitude and 110 29'02" W longitude). The Mine is located 250 km northeast of Hermosillo, Sonora's capital city, and 300 km south of Tucson, Arizona, United States. The Mercedes Mine began production in 2011, and up to December 31, 2021 had processed 6.191 million tonnes grading 4.24 grams per tonne of gold and 47.4 grams per tonne of silver yielding approximately 824,000 ounces of gold and 3,479,000 ounces of silver. Mercedes is a mechanized, ramp-access, underground mine with five underground mining areas: Mercedes; Barrancas; Lupita; Diluvio; and Rey de Oro. Ore is hauled to the surface and stockpiled on the surface near the individual portals. Ore from the Barrancas, Lupita, Diluvio, and Rey de Oro mines is subsequently hauled to a common stockpile area near the jaw crusher. The processing of ore at Mercedes consists of conventional milling and processing to recover gold and silver. Ore is crushed in three stages and fed to a mill. Milled ore undergoes agitated leaching, counter current decantation, Merrill-Crowe zinc precipitation and smelting. A gravity concentration circuit is also present but is generally not used. Recoveries over the 2016 to 2020 period averaged 95% for gold and 39% for silver Tailings undergo cyanide detoxification before deposition or are used as backfill in the mine. 4