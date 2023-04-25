Bear Creek Mining : Otros Hechos De Importancia

ANNUAL LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

April 17, 2023

Dear Shareholders,

With our April 2022 acquisition of the Mercedes gold mine, located in Sonora, Mexico, your company grew from a single asset developer into a gold producer with a fully permitted world-class development asset in Peru. Acquiring Mercedes provided Bear Creek with a pathway to cash flow; reduced our commodity, jurisdictional, and asset-stage risks; and, perhaps more importantly, provided us with excellent near-term exploration opportunities. We believe the acquisition of Mercedes strengthens Bear Creek's business position helping to provide a strong foundation for our future growth.

The purchase of Mercedes was in large part driven by our recognition that it had substantial inherent upside to both "make it better" and "make it better for longer". The mine's performance for several years, before our acquisition, was hampered by a nation-wide mining shutdown in 2020 due to Covid, a return to mining activity at approximately half-capacity from 2020 to 2022 and the effects of being a non-core asset for its previous owners.

From the moment we assumed ownership our focus at Mercedes has been to identify and implement the changes necessary for the mine to return to historic higher production levels and to reduce costs. Additionally, we set the foundation for substantially increased development and a greenfield drilling program that will occur in 2023.

Mercedes is a typical epithermal deposit where gold is hosted primarily in near-vertical veins controlled by regional faults. It is relatively common in these systems for mineralization to not daylight and at Mercedes most of the important ore body discoveries in the past decade have been "blind" targets. Recently, the Mercedes exploration team developed a new understanding of the role of secondary, shallow faults on the emplacement of ore bodies in the district. This understanding helped to shape our 2022 exploration drilling program, which succeeded in identifying mineralized structures with geological features typical of ore bodies in the area and which will continue to guide our future exploration programs.

In February 2023, we announced results from our definition drilling program at Mercedes conducted in the vicinity of current and past workings. This drilling, primarily from underground, resulted in the discovery of a new mineralized vein in the prolific Mercedes structure and demonstrated the continuation of gold and silver mineralization at the Marianas and Rey de Oro deposits outside of estimated mineral resources and mineral reserves. Importantly, some of this definition drilling returned intercepts with gold grades that are several times the head grades being mined at Mercedes.

Our operating improvements during the past year are numerous and multi-faceted. Like all complex industrial operations, the results of foundational changes take time to manifest and for results to become evident. Delays are inevitable, as we have experienced with our efforts to advance development work in 2022 and to date this year. However, while certain operating improvements may take longer than anticipated, we expect the changes outlined below to result in increased gold production and lower costs per ounce of gold produced starting in mid-2023.