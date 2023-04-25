Bear Creek Mining : Otros Hechos De Importancia

Dear Shareholder:

As a shareholder of Bear Creek Mining Corporation ("Bear Creek" or the "Company"), you are entitled to receive paper copies of our Interim Financial Statements and MD&A, Annual Financial Statements and MD&A, or both.

Bear Creek's Interim and Annual Financial Statements and MD&A are also available on our website at www.bearcreekmining.comand on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

If you would like to be added to Bear Creek's financial statements mailing list in order to receive the Company's 2023 financial reports by mail, please complete all sections of this form and return the completed form to:

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

Attn. Corporate Secretary

Suite 1400

400 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

V6C 3A6

or scan and e-mail the completed form to:

info@bearcreekmining.com

Bear Creek will use your information solely for the purpose of mailing you the requested financial reports.