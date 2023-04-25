Advanced search
    BCM   CA07380N1042

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION

(BCM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:58:53 2023-04-25 pm EDT
0.6500 CAD   -4.41%
Bear Creek Mining : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
Bear Creek Mining : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
Bear Creek Mining Maintained at Buy at Stifel GMP Following Q4 Results; Price Target Lowered to C$2.70
MT
Bear Creek Mining : Otros Hechos De Importancia

04/25/2023 | 02:05pm EDT
NI 51-102 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REQUEST FORM

Requests to receive the Company's financial reports via mail must be renewed annually.

Dear Shareholder:

As a shareholder of Bear Creek Mining Corporation ("Bear Creek" or the "Company"), you are entitled to receive paper copies of our Interim Financial Statements and MD&A, Annual Financial Statements and MD&A, or both.

Bear Creek's Interim and Annual Financial Statements and MD&A are also available on our website at www.bearcreekmining.comand on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

If you would like to be added to Bear Creek's financial statements mailing list in order to receive the Company's 2023 financial reports by mail, please complete all sections of this form and return the completed form to:

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

Attn. Corporate Secretary

Suite 1400

400 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

V6C 3A6

or scan and e-mail the completed form to:

info@bearcreekmining.com

Bear Creek will use your information solely for the purpose of mailing you the requested financial reports.

To Bear Creek Mining Corporation

Please add my name to receive, by mail, the Bear Creek Mining Corporation 2023 financial reports indicated below.

  • Interim Financial Statements and MD&A
  • Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Please print clearly or attach a pre-printed address label

Name______________________________________

Address____________________________________

___________________________________________

___________________________________________

Postal/Zip Code______________________________

Signature___________________________________

VANCOUVER

LIMA

#1400 - 400 Burrard St.

Av. Conquistadores 1144, Piso 6,

Firmado Digitalmente por:

PAUL CHARLESVancouver,TWEDDLEBC, Canada,RISSOV6C 3A6

San Isidro, Lima, Perú

Fecha: 25/04/2023+604-68512:52:06-669 p.m.

+511-711-6400

info@bearcreekmining.com

HERMOSILLO

Boulevard Jose Maria Morelos 307, Building F, Local 06, Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, 83150 +52-662-215-8100

www.bearcreekmining.com

Bear Creek Mining Corporation published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 18:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
