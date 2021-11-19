Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Bear Creek Mining Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCM   CA07380N1042

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION

(BCM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bear Creek Mining : Q3 2021 CEO & CFO Certifications

11/19/2021 | 11:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 52-109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings

Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Anthony Hawkshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bear Creek Mining Corporation, certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of Bear Creek Mining Corporation (the "issuer") for the interim period ended September 30, 2021.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: November 19, 2021

Signed "Anthony Hawkshaw"

Anthony Hawkshaw

President and Chief Executive Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

1

Form 52-109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings

Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Paul Tweddle, Chief Financial Officer of Bear Creek Mining Corporation, certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of Bear Creek Mining Corporation (the "issuer") for the interim period ended September 30, 2021.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: November 19, 2021

Signed "Paul Tweddle"

Paul Tweddle

Chief Financial Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

1

Disclaimer

Bear Creek Mining Corporation published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 04:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
11/19BEAR CREEK MINING : September 30, 2021 (Q3 2021) Financial Statements & MD&A
PU
11/19BEAR CREEK MINING : Q3 2021 CEO & CFO Certifications
PU
10/20BEAR CREEK MINING : President pedro castillo and corani communities express support for be..
PU
10/18LIVE INVESTOR CONFERENCE : Uranium, Strategic and Precious Metals Company Executives Prese..
AQ
08/25Bear Creek Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
06/09BEAR CREEK MINING : Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
PU
06/09Bear Creek Mining Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
NE
05/26Bear Creek Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
05/11BEAR CREEK MINING : Initiated at Outperform With $4.50 Target at Raymond James
MT
04/26Bear Creek Grants Long Term Incentive Awards
NE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 M 144 M 143 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bear Creek Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,46 CAD
Average target price 4,57 CAD
Spread / Average Target 213%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Grant Hawkshaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Tweddle Chief Financial Officer
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Chairman
Eric Caba Chief Operating Officer
Kevin R. Morano Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION-46.65%157
BHP GROUP-14.09%130 404
RIO TINTO PLC-20.01%97 632
GLENCORE PLC58.28%65 250
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.43%46 298
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.71%32 327