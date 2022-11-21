Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Bear Creek Mining Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCM   CA07380N1042

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION

(BCM)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-11-21 pm EST
0.4800 CAD   -0.52%
05:36pBear Creek Mining : Revised 2022 Annual Information Form - for the year ended December 31, 2021
PU
10/27Bear Creek Mining Defers US$25 Million Equinox Payment
AQ
10/27Bear Creek Mining Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bear Creek Mining : Revised 2022 Annual Information Form - for the year ended December 31, 2021

11/21/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM (REVISED)

For the year ended December 31, 2021

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION

#1400 - 400 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6

Telephone: (604) 685-6269

E-Mail: info@bearcreekmining.comWebsite: www.bearcreekmining.com

Originally Dated April 26, 2022

Revised as of November 16, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PRELIMINARY NOTES ..........................................................................................................................

i

Date........................................................................................................................................................

i

Currency.................................................................................................................................................

i

Additional Information ..........................................................................................................................

i

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements...........................................................

i

Cautionary Note to United States Investors........................................................................................

iv

NI 43-101 Disclosure.............................................................................................................................

v

Glossary ...............................................................................................................................................

vi

CORPORATE STRUCTURE....................................................................................................................

1

Name, Address and Incorporation........................................................................................................

1

Intercorporate Relationships................................................................................................................

1

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS........................................................................................

3

Business of the Company......................................................................................................................

3

Three Year History and Significant Acquisitions ...................................................................................

3

Recent Developments...........................................................................................................................

6

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS..........................................................................................................

8

General .................................................................................................................................................

8

Specialized Skills and Knowledge..........................................................................................................

9

Competitive Conditions ........................................................................................................................

9

Foreign Operations ...............................................................................................................................

9

Corporate Social Responsibility ..........................................................................................................

11

Environmental Protection...................................................................................................................

11

Employees...........................................................................................................................................

11

Health and Safety................................................................................................................................

12

Components........................................................................................................................................

12

Cycles ..................................................................................................................................................

12

Risk Factors .........................................................................................................................................

12

MINERAL PROJECTS .........................................................................................................................

24

Corani Property...................................................................................................................................

24

Mercedes Mine...................................................................................................................................

47

Other Projects.....................................................................................................................................

63

DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS ......................................................................................................

63

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE..............................................................................................

64

General Description of Capital Structure............................................................................................

64

MARKET FOR SECURITIES .................................................................................................................

66

Trading Price and Volume...................................................................................................................

66

Prior Sales ...........................................................................................................................................

67

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS ...............................................................................................................

67

Name, Occupation and Security Holding............................................................................................

67

Cease Trade Orders, Bankruptcies, Penalties or Sanctions ................................................................

70

Conflicts of Interest ............................................................................................................................

70

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS............................................................................

71

Legal Proceedings ...............................................................................................................................

71

Regulatory Actions..............................................................................................................................

71

INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS..........................................

71

TRANSFER AGENTS AND REGISTRARS ...............................................................................................

72

MATERIAL CONTRACTS ....................................................................................................................

72

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS ....................................................................................................................

72

Names of Experts................................................................................................................................

72

Interests of Experts.............................................................................................................................

72

AUDIT COMMITTEE INFORMATION ..................................................................................................

73

Audit Committee Charter ...................................................................................................................

73

6.

OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES.................................................................................................

79

7.

REPORTING.......................................................................................................................

80

Audit Committee Function .................................................................................................................

80

i

PRELIMINARY NOTES

In this Annual Information Form, ("Annual Information Form" or "AIF"), Bear Creek Mining Corporation is referred to as the "Company", "Bear Creek" or "BCM". Unless the context otherwise indicates, these references include the subsidiaries described under "Corporate Structure - Intercorporate Relationships", below.

Date

All information contained herein is as, at, and for the year ended December 31, 2021 unless otherwise specified.

Currency

This AIF contains references to United States dollars, Canadian dollars and Peruvian Soles. The Company's functional currency is the United States dollar, referred to herein as "$" or "US$". Any amounts reported herein in Canadian dollars are referred to as "C$", in Peruvian soles as "S/" and Mexican pesos as M$.

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company, including its consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for its most recently completed financial year, may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on the Company's website at www.bearcreekmining.com.

Additional information, including Directors' and officers' remuneration and indebtedness, principal holders of the Company's securities, and securities authorized for issuance under equity compensation plans, where applicable, is contained in the Company's Information Circular dated April 26, 2022.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This AIF contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (hereinafter collectively referred to as "forward-lookingstatements") concerning the Company's plans for its properties, operations and other matters. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on management assumptions and estimates of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable.

Statements concerning estimates of mineral resources (as defined herein) and mineral reserves (as defined herein) may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed, and in the case of mineral reserves, such statements reflect the conclusion based on certain assumptions that the mineral deposit can be economically and legally exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements made or incorporated by reference in this AIF include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:

  • acquisition of the Mercedes Mine (as defined herein) and the expected benefits to be derived therefrom;
  • future payments due in consideration of the acquisition of the Mercedes Mine;

ii

  • anticipated operational results from the Mercedes Mine;
  • the timing of exploration, development and construction programs at any of the Company's properties
  • expectations regarding the presence and continuity of mineral deposits;
  • anticipated tonnages and grades of mineral resources and mineral reserves;
  • the Company's expected development of, and metal production from, the Corani Property (as defined herein);
  • the Company's ability to secure project financing for development and construction of the Corani Property;
  • the Company's ability to fund the deferred Mercedes acquisition payment and/or for working capital purposes;
  • the Company's ability to cover any debt obligations;
  • the effects of COVID-19 or other public health crises on operations
  • anticipated construction timelines for the Corani Property;
  • the reliability of capital and operating cost estimates for the Corani Property;
  • the capacities of various machinery and equipment;
  • the availability of personnel, machinery and equipment at estimated prices;
  • potential Corani project financing structure and costs;
  • anticipated mining losses and dilution;
  • currency exchange rates;
  • appropriate discount rates;
  • tax rates and royalty rates applicable to the Mercedes Mine and the proposed Corani mining operation;
  • expectations regarding environmental or social issues that may affect exploration, development or operations;
  • the expectation that the effects of climate change will not adversely affect the Company's properties or operations
  • the anticipated impacts and benefits of social programs at any of the Company's properties;
  • future environmental and social initiatives and plans;
  • future community benefits payments under the Corani LOM Agreement (as defined below);
  • the formation of joint ventures and/or strategic partnerships with respect to the Company's properties; and
  • exploration activities and/or plans on any of the Company's properties
  • TSX-Vapproval of the Equinox Note and Equinox Gold Warrants, as defined herein.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bear Creek Mining Corporation published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 22:35:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
05:36pBear Creek Mining : Revised 2022 Annual Information Form - for the year ended December 31,..
PU
10/27Bear Creek Mining Defers US$25 Million Equinox Payment
AQ
10/27Bear Creek Mining Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James
MT
10/07Bear Creek Mining Kept at Outperform/Speculative Risk by BMO Capital After Q3 Productio..
MT
10/07Bear Creek Mining Reports Production of 11,169 Ounces of Gold in Q3 2022
AQ
10/06Bear Creek Mining Corporation Announces Production Results for the Month and Third Quar..
CI
09/14Bear Creek Mining Issues First Tranche of Shares for Services
AQ
09/07Bear Creek Mining Corporation - Performance Improvement Program Underway at Bear Creek ..
AQ
09/06Bear Creek Mining Provides Update For Mercedes Gold Mine in Sonora, Mexico
MT
08/30Bear Creek Mining Buy Rating Maintained Following Mercedes Site Visit; Price Target Rei..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 80,5 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net income 2022 4,16 M 3,08 M 3,08 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74,4 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bear Creek Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,48 CAD
Average target price 1,98 CAD
Spread / Average Target 309%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Grant Hawkshaw Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Caba President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul Tweddle Chief Financial Officer
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Chairman
Kevin R. Morano Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION-60.45%56
BHP GROUP LIMITED33.90%148 802
RIO TINTO PLC10.08%106 536
GLENCORE PLC34.90%79 922
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC4.79%45 746
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)67.39%43 808