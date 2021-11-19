Bear Creek Mining : September 30, 2021 (Q3 2021) Financial Statements & MD&A
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
September 30, 2021
EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS
(Unaudited)
Bear Creek Mining Corporation
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
US Dollars (000's)
September 30,
December 31,
Note
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
$
29,218
Cash and cash equivalents
4
$
20,560
Short-term investments
22
22
Receivables and prepaid expenses
582
866
Non-current assets
29,822
21,448
5
965
627
Restricted cash
Property and equipment
6
6,717
5,569
Resource property costs
7
89,644
89,613
Right-of-use assets
8
277
705
TOTAL ASSETS
$
127,425
$
117,962
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
$
972
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
976
Current portion of community projects obligation
9
967
1,104
Current portion of other liabilities
10
53
61
Current portion of lease liabilities
8
206
591
Non-current liabilities
2,198
2,732
7,376
Community projects obligation
9
8,840
Other liabilities
10
866
1,252
Lease liabilities
8
-
68
Provision for site restoration
5
200
200
10,640
13,092
EQUITY
326,730
Share capital
11
300,986
Contributed surplus
38,490
36,835
Deficit
(248,435)
(232,951)
116,785
104,870
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
127,425
$
117,962
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:
Signed "Catherine McLeod-Seltzer", Director
Signed "Erfan Kazemi", Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Bear Creek Mining Corporation
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30
US Dollars (000's, except share data) (Unaudited)
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September 30
Ended September 30
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating expenses
$
3,062
$
10,957
Corani engineering and evaluation costs
7
$
1,989
$
6,211
Other exploration and evaluation costs
430
299
1,813
898
Share-based compensation
163
439
2,238
824
Wages and management salaries
12
242
225
729
664
Professional and advisory fees
130
408
729
952
General and administrative expenses
24
53
258
156
Shareholder information and filing fees
73
93
229
220
Travel
20
-
24
16
Loss before other items
4,144
3,506
16,977
9,941
Other income and expense
(678)
(1,516)
Foreign exchange gain
9
(667)
(1,082)
Finance income
60
(21)
23
(178)
Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Period
$
3,526
$
2,818
$
15,484
$
8,681
Loss per Share - Basic and Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.13
$
0.08
Weighted Average Number of Shares
Outstanding - Basic and Diluted
124,273,132
112,330,734
123,482,302
110,389,401
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Bear Creek Mining Corporation
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30
US Dollars (000's) (Unaudited)
Note
2021
2020
Operating Activities
$
(15,484)
Loss for the period
$
(8,681)
Items not affecting cash:
529
Amortization
6 & 8
582
Accretion of community projects obligation
9
626
732
Accretion of lease liabilities
8
106
67
Adjustment to Corani obligation
10
(222)
47
Share-based compensation
2,238
824
Finance income
(83)
(178)
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
(1,548)
(1,085)
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
(13,838)
(7,692)
99
Receivables and prepaid expenses
(62)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(87)
(19)
Cash used in operating activities
(13,826)
(7,773)
Investing Activities
(1,056)
Purchase of equipment
6
(1,009)
Resource acquisition costs
7
(31)
(15)
Payment of community projects and Corani obligation
9 & 10
(1,101)
(1,153)
Short-term investment
-
11,107
Interest received
83
190
Restricted cash
5
(337)
-
Cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(2,442)
9,120
Financing Activities
25,238
Share capital issued, net of any share issuance costs
11
11,617
Principal payments on leases
8
(531)
(549)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
-
1,405
Cash provided by financing activities
24,707
12,473
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
219
122
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
8,658
13,942
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of Period
20,560
10,902
Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period
$
29,218
$
24,844
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
Bear Creek Mining Corporation
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
US Dollars (000's, except share data) (Unaudited)
Share Capital
(Number of
Contributed
Shares)
Share Capital
Surplus
Deficit
Total
December 31, 2019
103,229,064
287,035
36,623
(220,427)
103,231
Share offerings
7,905,000
12,522
-
-
12,522
Share issuance cost
-
(904)
-
-
(904)
Exercise of stock options
1,305,250
1,405
-
-
1,405
Fair value of options exercised
-
917
(917)
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
824
-
824
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(8,681)
(8,681)
September 30, 2020
112,439,314
300,975
36,530
(229,108)
108,397
December 31, 2020
112,439,314
300,986
36,835
(232,951)
104,870
Share offerings
11,500,000
27,107
-
-
27,107
Share issuance costs
-
(1,870)
-
-
(1,870)
Issuance of RSU
333,818
507
(583)
-
(76)
Share-based compensation
-
-
2,238
-
2,238
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(15,484)
(15,484)
September 30, 2021
124,273,132
326,730
38,490
(248,435)
116,785
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
