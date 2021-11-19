Bear Creek Mining : September 30, 2021 (Q3 2021) Financial Statements & MD&A

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS September 30, 2021 EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS (Unaudited)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position US Dollars (000's) September 30, December 31, Note 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets $ 29,218 Cash and cash equivalents 4 $ 20,560 Short-term investments 22 22 Receivables and prepaid expenses 582 866 Non-current assets 29,822 21,448 5 965 627 Restricted cash Property and equipment 6 6,717 5,569 Resource property costs 7 89,644 89,613 Right-of-use assets 8 277 705 TOTAL ASSETS $ 127,425 $ 117,962 LIABILITIES Current liabilities $ 972 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 976 Current portion of community projects obligation 9 967 1,104 Current portion of other liabilities 10 53 61 Current portion of lease liabilities 8 206 591 Non-current liabilities 2,198 2,732 7,376 Community projects obligation 9 8,840 Other liabilities 10 866 1,252 Lease liabilities 8 - 68 Provision for site restoration 5 200 200 10,640 13,092 EQUITY 326,730 Share capital 11 300,986 Contributed surplus 38,490 36,835 Deficit (248,435) (232,951) 116,785 104,870 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 127,425 $ 117,962 ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: Signed "Catherine McLeod-Seltzer", Director Signed "Erfan Kazemi", Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Bear Creek Mining Corporation Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30 US Dollars (000's, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30 Ended September 30 Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses $ 3,062 $ 10,957 Corani engineering and evaluation costs 7 $ 1,989 $ 6,211 Other exploration and evaluation costs 430 299 1,813 898 Share-based compensation 163 439 2,238 824 Wages and management salaries 12 242 225 729 664 Professional and advisory fees 130 408 729 952 General and administrative expenses 24 53 258 156 Shareholder information and filing fees 73 93 229 220 Travel 20 - 24 16 Loss before other items 4,144 3,506 16,977 9,941 Other income and expense (678) (1,516) Foreign exchange gain 9 (667) (1,082) Finance income 60 (21) 23 (178) Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Period $ 3,526 $ 2,818 $ 15,484 $ 8,681 Loss per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 $ 0.08 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 124,273,132 112,330,734 123,482,302 110,389,401 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Bear Creek Mining Corporation Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30 US Dollars (000's) (Unaudited) Note 2021 2020 Operating Activities $ (15,484) Loss for the period $ (8,681) Items not affecting cash: 529 Amortization 6 & 8 582 Accretion of community projects obligation 9 626 732 Accretion of lease liabilities 8 106 67 Adjustment to Corani obligation 10 (222) 47 Share-based compensation 2,238 824 Finance income (83) (178) Unrealized foreign exchange gain (1,548) (1,085) Changes in current assets and liabilities: (13,838) (7,692) 99 Receivables and prepaid expenses (62) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (87) (19) Cash used in operating activities (13,826) (7,773) Investing Activities (1,056) Purchase of equipment 6 (1,009) Resource acquisition costs 7 (31) (15) Payment of community projects and Corani obligation 9 & 10 (1,101) (1,153) Short-term investment - 11,107 Interest received 83 190 Restricted cash 5 (337) - Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,442) 9,120 Financing Activities 25,238 Share capital issued, net of any share issuance costs 11 11,617 Principal payments on leases 8 (531) (549) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 1,405 Cash provided by financing activities 24,707 12,473 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 219 122 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 8,658 13,942 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of Period 20,560 10,902 Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period $ 29,218 $ 24,844 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Bear Creek Mining Corporation Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity US Dollars (000's, except share data) (Unaudited) Share Capital (Number of Contributed Shares) Share Capital Surplus Deficit Total December 31, 2019 103,229,064 287,035 36,623 (220,427) 103,231 Share offerings 7,905,000 12,522 - - 12,522 Share issuance cost - (904) - - (904) Exercise of stock options 1,305,250 1,405 - - 1,405 Fair value of options exercised - 917 (917) - - Share-based compensation - - 824 - 824 Loss for the period - - - (8,681) (8,681) September 30, 2020 112,439,314 300,975 36,530 (229,108) 108,397 December 31, 2020 112,439,314 300,986 36,835 (232,951) 104,870 Share offerings 11,500,000 27,107 - - 27,107 Share issuance costs - (1,870) - - (1,870) Issuance of RSU 333,818 507 (583) - (76) Share-based compensation - - 2,238 - 2,238 Loss for the period - - - (15,484) (15,484) September 30, 2021 124,273,132 326,730 38,490 (248,435) 116,785 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

