Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Bear Creek Mining Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCM   CA07380N1042

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION

(BCM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bear Creek Mining : September 30, 2021 (Q3 2021) Financial Statements & MD&A

11/19/2021 | 11:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

September 30, 2021

EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS

(Unaudited)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

US Dollars (000's)

September 30,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

$

29,218

Cash and cash equivalents

4

$

20,560

Short-term investments

22

22

Receivables and prepaid expenses

582

866

Non-current assets

29,822

21,448

5

965

627

Restricted cash

Property and equipment

6

6,717

5,569

Resource property costs

7

89,644

89,613

Right-of-use assets

8

277

705

TOTAL ASSETS

$

127,425

$

117,962

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

$

972

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

976

Current portion of community projects obligation

9

967

1,104

Current portion of other liabilities

10

53

61

Current portion of lease liabilities

8

206

591

Non-current liabilities

2,198

2,732

7,376

Community projects obligation

9

8,840

Other liabilities

10

866

1,252

Lease liabilities

8

-

68

Provision for site restoration

5

200

200

10,640

13,092

EQUITY

326,730

Share capital

11

300,986

Contributed surplus

38,490

36,835

Deficit

(248,435)

(232,951)

116,785

104,870

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

127,425

$

117,962

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Signed "Catherine McLeod-Seltzer", Director

Signed "Erfan Kazemi", Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30

US Dollars (000's, except share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended September 30

Ended September 30

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating expenses

$

3,062

$

10,957

Corani engineering and evaluation costs

7

$

1,989

$

6,211

Other exploration and evaluation costs

430

299

1,813

898

Share-based compensation

163

439

2,238

824

Wages and management salaries

12

242

225

729

664

Professional and advisory fees

130

408

729

952

General and administrative expenses

24

53

258

156

Shareholder information and filing fees

73

93

229

220

Travel

20

-

24

16

Loss before other items

4,144

3,506

16,977

9,941

Other income and expense

(678)

(1,516)

Foreign exchange gain

9

(667)

(1,082)

Finance income

60

(21)

23

(178)

Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Period

$

3,526

$

2,818

$

15,484

$

8,681

Loss per Share - Basic and Diluted

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.13

$

0.08

Weighted Average Number of Shares

Outstanding - Basic and Diluted

124,273,132

112,330,734

123,482,302

110,389,401

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30

US Dollars (000's) (Unaudited)

Note

2021

2020

Operating Activities

$

(15,484)

Loss for the period

$

(8,681)

Items not affecting cash:

529

Amortization

6 & 8

582

Accretion of community projects obligation

9

626

732

Accretion of lease liabilities

8

106

67

Adjustment to Corani obligation

10

(222)

47

Share-based compensation

2,238

824

Finance income

(83)

(178)

Unrealized foreign exchange gain

(1,548)

(1,085)

Changes in current assets and liabilities:

(13,838)

(7,692)

99

Receivables and prepaid expenses

(62)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(87)

(19)

Cash used in operating activities

(13,826)

(7,773)

Investing Activities

(1,056)

Purchase of equipment

6

(1,009)

Resource acquisition costs

7

(31)

(15)

Payment of community projects and Corani obligation

9 & 10

(1,101)

(1,153)

Short-term investment

-

11,107

Interest received

83

190

Restricted cash

5

(337)

-

Cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(2,442)

9,120

Financing Activities

25,238

Share capital issued, net of any share issuance costs

11

11,617

Principal payments on leases

8

(531)

(549)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

-

1,405

Cash provided by financing activities

24,707

12,473

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

219

122

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

8,658

13,942

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of Period

20,560

10,902

Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period

$

29,218

$

24,844

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Bear Creek Mining Corporation

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

US Dollars (000's, except share data) (Unaudited)

Share Capital

(Number of

Contributed

Shares)

Share Capital

Surplus

Deficit

Total

December 31, 2019

103,229,064

287,035

36,623

(220,427)

103,231

Share offerings

7,905,000

12,522

-

-

12,522

Share issuance cost

-

(904)

-

-

(904)

Exercise of stock options

1,305,250

1,405

-

-

1,405

Fair value of options exercised

-

917

(917)

-

-

Share-based compensation

-

-

824

-

824

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(8,681)

(8,681)

September 30, 2020

112,439,314

300,975

36,530

(229,108)

108,397

December 31, 2020

112,439,314

300,986

36,835

(232,951)

104,870

Share offerings

11,500,000

27,107

-

-

27,107

Share issuance costs

-

(1,870)

-

-

(1,870)

Issuance of RSU

333,818

507

(583)

-

(76)

Share-based compensation

-

-

2,238

-

2,238

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(15,484)

(15,484)

September 30, 2021

124,273,132

326,730

38,490

(248,435)

116,785

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bear Creek Mining Corporation published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 04:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
11/19BEAR CREEK MINING : September 30, 2021 (Q3 2021) Financial Statements & MD&A
PU
11/19BEAR CREEK MINING : Q3 2021 CEO & CFO Certifications
PU
10/20BEAR CREEK MINING : President pedro castillo and corani communities express support for be..
PU
10/18LIVE INVESTOR CONFERENCE : Uranium, Strategic and Precious Metals Company Executives Prese..
AQ
08/25Bear Creek Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
06/09BEAR CREEK MINING : Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
PU
06/09Bear Creek Mining Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
NE
05/26Bear Creek Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
05/11BEAR CREEK MINING : Initiated at Outperform With $4.50 Target at Raymond James
MT
04/26Bear Creek Grants Long Term Incentive Awards
NE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 M 144 M 143 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bear Creek Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,46 CAD
Average target price 4,57 CAD
Spread / Average Target 213%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Grant Hawkshaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Tweddle Chief Financial Officer
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Chairman
Eric Caba Chief Operating Officer
Kevin R. Morano Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION-46.65%157
BHP GROUP-14.09%130 404
RIO TINTO PLC-20.01%97 632
GLENCORE PLC58.28%65 250
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.43%46 298
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.71%32 327