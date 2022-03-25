Bear Creek Mining : Update on Bear Creek Mining's Acquisition of Mercedes Mine

March 25, 2022

UPDATE ON BEAR CREEK MINING'S ACQUISITION OF MERCEDES MINE

(All dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise specified)

March 25, 2022, Vancouver, B.C. - Bear Creek Mining Corporation ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) wishes to update the status of its acquisition ("Acquisition") from Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox Gold") of a 100% interest in the Mercedes gold-silver mine ("Mercedes") located in Sonora, Mexico, which was originally announced in the Company's press release dated December 17, 2021.

The completion of the Acquisition remains subject to anti-trust approval which the Company expects to receive in April 2022. On March 24, 2022, the Company and Equinox Gold agreed to extend the outside date for the completion of the Acquisition to April 30, 2022.

In addition, the completion of the Acquisition, as well as the Company's previously announced gold purchase agreement (the "Gold Purchase Agreement") withSandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm"), and the previously announced private placement by the Company to Sandstorm of a 6%, three-year convertible debenture ("Convertible Debenture") remain subject to a number of other customary closing conditions, including final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has become aware that on March 23, 2022, TRR Offtakes LLC ("Trident") - a subsidiary of Trident Royalties Plc (AIM: TRR) which in January 2022 acquired a non-material offtake agreement with subsidiaries of Equinox Gold - brought an application for an order of an arbitrator restraining and enjoining the closing of the Acquisition (the "Application"). Bear Creek believes the Application is without merit. The Company intends to hold Trident fully responsible for all loss and damage Bear Creek may suffer as a consequence of Trident's interfering conduct. The Company also will take all available steps to have Trident post security for such amounts which will reflect the Company's reasonably foreseeable gains over the production life of Mercedes, in the unlikely event that an order is granted in respect of the Acquisition which prevents or obstructs its closing.

"It is disappointing that Trident did not meaningfully engage with us prior to initiating an arbitration to disrupt an ordinary course mining transaction. However, we look forward to a timely resolution of their dispute with Equinox. Bear Creek has valued relationships with a number of well-established royalty & streaming companies as both commercial partners and shareholdersand looks forward to strengthening those relationships" states Anthony Hawkshaw, President and CEO of the Company.

For further information in respect of the Acquisition, the Gold Purchase Agreement and the Convertible Debenture please refer to the company's news releases dated December 17, 2021 and January 26, 2022.

