  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Beardsell Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEARDSELL   INE520H01022

BEARDSELL LIMITED

(BEARDSELL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-29 am EDT
21.95 INR   +9.20%
01:03pBEARDSELL : Price movement
PU
06/30ICRA Retains BB Rating on Beardsell's Bank Loans; Outlook Stable
MT
05/28Beardsell Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beardsell : Price movement

07/30/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
30th July 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip: BEARDSELL

Dear Sir,

Subject: Clarification on Price Movement

Ref : Your e-mail dated 29/07/2022

This is with reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform that our Company has been complying with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) and have made all necessary disclosures to the Stock Exchanges within stipulated timeline.

There is no undisclosed price sensitive information or any impending announcement / corporate action which needs to be informed to the Exchanges at this point of time and as per our understanding the movement in share price is purely market driven and owing to the market conditions.

Also, we would like to reiterate that, in the event there is any development which requires disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we will make the same in accordance with the regulatory requirements.

We request you to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For BEARDSELL LIMITED

KANHU CHARAN SAHU

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Beardsell Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 17:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
