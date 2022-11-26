Advanced search
    BEARDSELL   INE520H01022

BEARDSELL LIMITED

(BEARDSELL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-11-25 am EST
22.45 INR   -1.75%
Beardsell : Related Party Transaction

11/26/2022 | 03:35am EST
26th November 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

The BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Corporate Relationship Department

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Phiroz Jeejheebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Dallal Street,

Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400001

Scrip: BEARDSELL

Scrip: 539447

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Compliance under Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

With reference to the captioned subject, we are enclosing herewith disclosure of related party transactions for the half year ended 30th September, 2022 in the SEBI specified format.

Please take it into your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For BEARDSELL LIMITED

KANHU CHARAN SAHU

Digitally signed by KANHU CHARAN SAHU DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=a1213c17d9204996a5afc68dcbeb6f 33, 2.5.4.20=e7a8d6bc0334ee57abc9aed92c25421e6 303cdaa59bc10cf17d9a8985d9ed8db, postalCode=600094, st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=5d0b82d6fd27dc70b428e3ac15d2 582a0e7cf11a99639b7c8ef00965caabbb36, cn=KANHU CHARAN SAHU

Date: 2022.11.26 13:07:11 +05'30'

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: As above

BEARDSELL LIMITED, Regd Office:47, Graemes Road, Chennai - 600 006, Phone : 044 - 2829 3296 / 2829 0900. CIN : L65991TN1936PLC001428, E-Mail : ho@beardsell.co.in, Website : www.beardsell.co.in

Related party transactions for half year ended 30/09/2022 (Ruppes in Lakhs)

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting

period when such transaction was undertaken.

Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary) entering into

Details of the counterparty

Value of the related

In case monies are due to either party as a result

In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

the transaction

Value of transaction

of the transaction

investments

Sr No.

Type of related party

Details of other related

party transaction as

Remarks on approval by

Relationship of the

during the reporting

Nature of indebtedness (loan/

Nature (loan/ advance/

Purpose for which the funds will be

Notes

transaction

party transaction

approved by the audit

audit committee

Name

PAN

Name

PAN

counterparty with the listed

period

Opening balance

Closing balance

issuance of debt/ any other Details of other indebtedness

Cost

Tenure

intercorporate deposit/

Interest Rate (%)

Tenure

Secured/ unsecured

utilised by the ultimate recipient of

committee

entity or its subsidiary

etc.)

investment )

funds (endusage)

M/s Saideep Polytherm (Partnership

Sale of goods or

1

Beardsell Limited

Firm)

Controlled Entity

services

500.00

Omnibus Approval

188.88

827.38

809.97

M/s Saideep Polytherm (Partnership

Purchase of goods or

2

Beardsell Limited

Firm)

Controlled Entity

services

700.00

Omnibus Approval

224.54

0.00

0.00

M/s Sarovar Insulation Private

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or

3

Beardsell Limited

Limited

Company

services

Not Applicable

603.85

0.00

0.00

M/s Sarovar Insulation Private

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Sale of goods or

4

Beardsell Limited

Limited

Company

services

Not Applicable

24.25

0.00

0.00

M/s Sarovar Insulation Private

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Advances for supply of

5

Beardsell Limited

Limited

Company

Any other transaction

goods

Not Applicable

0.00

708.22

728.18

M/s Sarovar Insulation Private

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

6

Beardsell Limited

Limited

Company

Any other transaction

Lease Rent Income

Not Applicable

6.00

0.00

0.00

board of directors and

7

Beardsell Limited

Mr.Amrith Anumolu

Key Managerial Personnel

Remuneration

18.91

members of the

18.91

0.62

2.40

Relative of Key Managerial

8

Beardsell Limited

Mr.Bharath Anumolu

Personnel

Any other transaction

Unsecured loan Balance

72.75

Nil

0.00

72.75

72.75

Relative of Key Managerial

9

Beardsell Limited

Mr.Bharath Anumolu

Personnel

Interest paid

4.38

Nil

4.38

0.00

0.00

Director /Relative of Key

approval of Board of

10

Beardsell Limited

Mrs.Jayasree Anumolu

Managerial Personnel

Remuneration

0.75

Directors

0.75

0.00

0.00

Scheme approved by

11

Beardsell Limited

Mrs.Lalithamba Panda

Relative of Director

Interest paid

4.88

the Members of the

4.89

0.00

0.00

Scheme approved by

12

Beardsell Limited

Mrs.Lalithamba Panda

Relative of Director

Any other transaction

Fixed Deposit Balance

100.18

the Members of the

0.00

100.18

100.18

approval of Board of

13

Beardsell Limited

Mr.Jeyapaul Singh

Director

Remuneration

1.25

Directors

1.25

0.00

0.00

14

Beardsell Limited

Mr.Jeyapaul Singh

Director

Interest paid

0.42

Nil

0.42

0.00

0.00

15

Beardsell Limited

Mr.Jeyapaul Singh

Director

Any other transaction

Unsecured loan Balance

7.00

Nil

0.00

7.00

7.00

approval of Board of

16

Beardsell Limited

Mr.Gurram Jagannathan Reddy

Director

Remuneration

1.75

Directors

1.75

0.00

0.00

approval of Board of

17

Beardsell Limited

Mr. A V Ram Mohan

Director

Remuneration

1.50

Directors

1.50

0.00

0.00

and Remuneration

18

Beardsell Limited

Mr.V V Sridharan

Key Managerial Personnel

Remuneration

16.69

Policy of the Company

16.69

0.78

1.52

and Remuneration

19

Beardsell Limited

Mr.Kanhu Charan Sahu

Key Managerial Personnel

Remuneration

5.18

Policy of the Company

5.18

0.00

0.85

Director of Wholly Owned

and Remuneration

20

Beardsell Limited

Mr.S Dhandapani

Subsidiary

Remuneration

8.57

Policy of the Company

8.57

0.53

1.24

Director of Wholly Owned

and Remuneration

21

Beardsell Limited

Mr.M E Chandran

Subsidiary

Remuneration

9.59

Policy of the Company

9.59

0.59

1.35

Director of Wholly Owned

and Remuneration

22

Beardsell Limited

Mr.R L Jeyachander

Subsidiary

Remuneration

7.35

Policy of the Company

7.35

0.87

1.08

Relative of Key Managerial

Scheme approved by

23

Beardsell Limited

Mrs.S N Radha

Personnel

Interest paid

0.31

the Members of the

0.31

0.31

0.31

Relative of Key Managerial

Scheme approved by

24

Beardsell Limited

Mrs.S N Radha

Personnel

Any other transaction

Fixed Deposit Balance

6.00

the Members of the

0.00

6.00

6.00

approval of Board of

25

Beardsell Limited

Mr.R Gowrishanker

Director

Remuneration

1.50

Directors

1.50

0.00

0.00

M/s Gunnam Subba Rao Insulation

Directors / KMPs or their

Approval for monthly

26

Beardsell Limited

Private Limited

relatives have control /

Any other transaction

Lease Rent Expenses

37.50

lease rent

37.50

0.00

0.00

M/s Korean Painting and Plating Pvt

Directors / KMPs or their

Approval for monthly

27

Beardsell Limited

Ltd

relatives have control /

Any other transaction

Lease Rent Income

0.78

lease rent

0.78

0.00

0.00

M/s Villasini Real Estate Private

Directors / KMPs or their

Approval for monthly

28

Beardsell Limited

Limited

relatives have control /

Any other transaction

Lease Rent Income

0.18

lease rent

0.18

0.00

0.00

Total value of transaction during the reporting period

1169.02

Disclaimer

Beardsell Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 08:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
