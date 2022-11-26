Beardsell : Related Party Transaction

Related party transactions for half year ended 30/09/2022 (Ruppes in Lakhs)
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting
period when such transaction was undertaken.
Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary) entering into
Details of the counterparty
Value of the related
In case monies are due to either party as a result
In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
the transaction
Value of transaction
of the transaction
investments
Sr No.
Type of related party
Details of other related
party transaction as
Remarks on approval by
Relationship of the
during the reporting
Nature of indebtedness (loan/
Nature (loan/ advance/
Purpose for which the funds will be
Notes
transaction
party transaction
approved by the audit
audit committee
Name
PAN
Name
PAN
counterparty with the listed
period
Opening balance
Closing balance
issuance of debt/ any other Details of other indebtedness
Cost
Tenure
intercorporate deposit/
Interest Rate (%)
Tenure
Secured/ unsecured
utilised by the ultimate recipient of
committee
entity or its subsidiary
etc.)
investment )
funds (endusage)
M/s Saideep Polytherm (Partnership
Sale of goods or
1
Beardsell Limited
Firm)
Controlled Entity
services
500.00
Omnibus Approval
188.88
827.38
809.97
M/s Saideep Polytherm (Partnership
Purchase of goods or
2
Beardsell Limited
Firm)
Controlled Entity
services
700.00
Omnibus Approval
224.54
0.00
0.00
M/s Sarovar Insulation Private
Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or
3
Beardsell Limited
Limited
Company
services
Not Applicable
603.85
0.00
0.00
M/s Sarovar Insulation Private
Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Sale of goods or
4
Beardsell Limited
Limited
Company
services
Not Applicable
24.25
0.00
0.00
M/s Sarovar Insulation Private
Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Advances for supply of
5
Beardsell Limited
Limited
Company
Any other transaction
goods
Not Applicable
0.00
708.22
728.18
M/s Sarovar Insulation Private
Wholly Owned Subsidiary
6
Beardsell Limited
Limited
Company
Any other transaction
Lease Rent Income
Not Applicable
6.00
0.00
0.00
board of directors and
7
Beardsell Limited
Mr.Amrith Anumolu
Key Managerial Personnel
Remuneration
18.91
members of the
18.91
0.62
2.40
Relative of Key Managerial
8
Beardsell Limited
Mr.Bharath Anumolu
Personnel
Any other transaction
Unsecured loan Balance
72.75
Nil
0.00
72.75
72.75
Relative of Key Managerial
9
Beardsell Limited
Mr.Bharath Anumolu
Personnel
Interest paid
4.38
Nil
4.38
0.00
0.00
Director /Relative of Key
approval of Board of
10
Beardsell Limited
Mrs.Jayasree Anumolu
Managerial Personnel
Remuneration
0.75
Directors
0.75
0.00
0.00
Scheme approved by
11
Beardsell Limited
Mrs.Lalithamba Panda
Relative of Director
Interest paid
4.88
the Members of the
4.89
0.00
0.00
Scheme approved by
12
Beardsell Limited
Mrs.Lalithamba Panda
Relative of Director
Any other transaction
Fixed Deposit Balance
100.18
the Members of the
0.00
100.18
100.18
approval of Board of
13
Beardsell Limited
Mr.Jeyapaul Singh
Director
Remuneration
1.25
Directors
1.25
0.00
0.00
14
Beardsell Limited
Mr.Jeyapaul Singh
Director
Interest paid
0.42
Nil
0.42
0.00
0.00
15
Beardsell Limited
Mr.Jeyapaul Singh
Director
Any other transaction
Unsecured loan Balance
7.00
Nil
0.00
7.00
7.00
approval of Board of
16
Beardsell Limited
Mr.Gurram Jagannathan Reddy
Director
Remuneration
1.75
Directors
1.75
0.00
0.00
approval of Board of
17
Beardsell Limited
Mr. A V Ram Mohan
Director
Remuneration
1.50
Directors
1.50
0.00
0.00
and Remuneration
18
Beardsell Limited
Mr.V V Sridharan
Key Managerial Personnel
Remuneration
16.69
Policy of the Company
16.69
0.78
1.52
and Remuneration
19
Beardsell Limited
Mr.Kanhu Charan Sahu
Key Managerial Personnel
Remuneration
5.18
Policy of the Company
5.18
0.00
0.85
Director of Wholly Owned
and Remuneration
20
Beardsell Limited
Mr.S Dhandapani
Subsidiary
Remuneration
8.57
Policy of the Company
8.57
0.53
1.24
Director of Wholly Owned
and Remuneration
21
Beardsell Limited
Mr.M E Chandran
Subsidiary
Remuneration
9.59
Policy of the Company
9.59
0.59
1.35
Director of Wholly Owned
and Remuneration
22
Beardsell Limited
Mr.R L Jeyachander
Subsidiary
Remuneration
7.35
Policy of the Company
7.35
0.87
1.08
Relative of Key Managerial
Scheme approved by
23
Beardsell Limited
Mrs.S N Radha
Personnel
Interest paid
0.31
the Members of the
0.31
0.31
0.31
Relative of Key Managerial
Scheme approved by
24
Beardsell Limited
Mrs.S N Radha
Personnel
Any other transaction
Fixed Deposit Balance
6.00
the Members of the
0.00
6.00
6.00
approval of Board of
25
Beardsell Limited
Mr.R Gowrishanker
Director
Remuneration
1.50
Directors
1.50
0.00
0.00
M/s Gunnam Subba Rao Insulation
Directors / KMPs or their
Approval for monthly
26
Beardsell Limited
Private Limited
relatives have control /
Any other transaction
Lease Rent Expenses
37.50
lease rent
37.50
0.00
0.00
M/s Korean Painting and Plating Pvt
Directors / KMPs or their
Approval for monthly
27
Beardsell Limited
Ltd
relatives have control /
Any other transaction
Lease Rent Income
0.78
lease rent
0.78
0.00
0.00
M/s Villasini Real Estate Private
Directors / KMPs or their
Approval for monthly
28
Beardsell Limited
Limited
relatives have control /
Any other transaction
Lease Rent Income
0.18
lease rent
0.18
0.00
0.00
Total value of transaction during the reporting period
