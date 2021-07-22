Bearing Lithium : Maricunga Lithium Resource Expansion

Maricunga Lithium Resource Expansion

Vancouver, British Columbia - Bearing Lithium Corp. ('Bearing' or the 'Company')(TSX Venture:BRZ) (OTCQB:BLILF) Further to the news release issued by Bearing on July 8, 2021 titled, 'Maricunga Lithium Resource Expansion and Finance Activities Update ', the Company wishes to advise that the below Appendix - JORC Code Report and Competent Person's Statement should be read in conjunction with the new release. The Appendix - JORC Code Report and Competent Person's Statement was subsequently provided in Lithium Power International Ltd.'s ASX updated news release dated July 8, 2021.



APPENDIX 1 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Report: Maricunga Salar

Competent Person's Statement - MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT

The information contained in the ASX release on July 8, 2021 relating to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results and resources has been compiled by Mr Murray Brooker. Mr Brooker is a Geologist and Hydrogeologist and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and the International Association of Hydrogeologists (IAH). Mr Brooker has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. He is also a 'Qualified Person' as defined by Canadian Securities Administators' National Instrument 43-101.

Mr Brooker is an employee of Hydrominex Geoscience Pty Ltd. and independent consultant to Lithium Power International. Mr Brooker consents to the inclusion in the July 8, 2021 ASX announcement of this information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this announcement is an accurate representation of the available data from initial drilling at the Maricunga project.