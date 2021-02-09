Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beasley Broadcast : 101 WRIF Celebrates 50 Years as Detroit's Legendary Rock Station

02/09/2021 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beasley Media Group is pleased to unveil details of the upcoming celebration of 101 WRIF's 50th Anniversary Celebration in Detroit, Michigan!

Sunday, February 14, will mark the official day the station went live on the air in the Motor City. Back in 1971, the station changed call letters from 'WXYZ' to the iconic 'WRIF' call letters that are now known as Detroit's preeminent active rock station.

When asked about 101 WRIF, Detroit's own Bob Seger said 'Not many stations reach the stature and influence that have defined WRIF for generations. For us, when WRIF added our records it was like a force of nature. When they got behind your record other stations around the country would follow suit. They are like a rock n roll bell weather.' Seger added, 'But most importantly, is all the talented people, both on and off the air, who we have had the privilege of working with, many of whom have become lifelong friends. Great times, and lots of memories we will treasure forever.'

In conjunction with this landmark anniversary 101 WRIF has launched a week-long celebration that will culminate this Friday, February 12 with the kick-off of the 'Riff Legends Weekend'. The day will start with Dave & Chuck The Freak doing a special show featuring their favorite moments on the air at WRIF. Throughout the day, WRIF will also be welcoming some of the station's legendary personalities into the studio, including Ken Calvert, Steve Kostan, Jim Johnson, and George Baier. Additionally, several musicians and sports stars, including Kid Rock and Nicklas Lidstrom, will be calling in to wish the station 'Happy Birthday'. Friday evening will wrap up with a 'Best Of Drew & Mike' feature looking back at some of the show's greatest moments from their 22 years in morning drive on WRIF.

The anniversary programming will continue the entire weekend with vignettes highlighting many of WRIF's iconic on-air personalities from Arthur Penhallow and Ken Calvert to Karen Savelly and Steve Kostan. Additionally, throughout the weekend several musicians, including members from Shinedown, Halestorm, and Seether, will be taking over the airwaves as Guests DJs.

The weekend will also feature a Riff At 50 Playlist incorporating songs featuring listener favorites from over the past 50 years of rock 'n roll.

'Very few brands can be Legendary and Cutting Edge at the same time - but The Riff is both, while reflecting the strength and grit of Detroit Rock City through and through,' said Beasley Media Group Detroit Vice President and Market Manager, Mac Edwards. 'It's quite the honor for our team to be entrusted as caretakers of these call letters, with a nod of respect and appreciation to the likes Tom Bender, Allen Shaw, Fred Jacobs, the late Dick Kernen, and all the iconic personalities who made and make WRIF must-listen-radio for 50 years!'

'WRIF has a deep connection to the city of Detroit, and while this milestone salutes the rich history of a legendary brand, its ongoing influencer status embraces the future of rock radio in the Motor City,' said Beasley Media Group Vice President of National Content and Detroit Director of Programming Scott Jameson.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
11:43aBEASLEY BROADCAST : 101 WRIF Celebrates 50 Years as Detroit's Legendary Rock Sta..
PU
07:01aBEASLEY BROADCAST : WKLB-FM, WXTU-FM and WSOC-FM's Tanner In The Morning Named A..
PU
02/05BEASLEY BROADCAST : WCSX-FM Morning Personality Jim O'Brien Surprises Legendary ..
PU
02/04BEASLEY BROADCAST : BBGI To Report 2020 Q4 Financial Results, Host Conference Ca..
PU
02/04BEASLEY BROADCAST : to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Host Confer..
AQ
02/04Beasley Broadcast Group to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Host..
GL
02/03BEASLEY BROADCAST : Woodward Sports Network and Beasley Media Group Announce Gro..
PU
02/02BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creati..
AQ
02/02BEASLEY BROADCAST : WiLD 94.1 Morning Show Premieres Let's Go (Tampa Bay) to Cel..
PU
02/02BEASLEY BROADCAST : Screamin' Scott Randall Returns Home to WRIF-FM in the Motor..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 205 M - -
Net income 2020 -23,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 76,2 M 76,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 142
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 2,60 $
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer
George G. Beasley Chairman
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.74.50%77
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.95%25 068
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.18.93%831
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.129.55%782
STINGRAY GROUP INC.12.90%424
HT&E LIMITED7.03%403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ