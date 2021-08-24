Beasley Broadcast : 102.9 WMGK-FM Hosts 3rd Annual Gimme Shelter Event to Benefit Habitat For Humanity of Philadelphia

Beasley Media Group's Classic Rock 102.9 WMGK-FM & Habitat For Humanity Philadelphia recently teamed up to help families in need of affordable housing.

The 3rd Annual Gimme Shelter event took place on Saturday, August 21st, from 11am - 3pm at the Habitat For Humanity Restore located at 2318 Washington Avenue in Philadelphia. WMGK's John DeBella, Matt Cord, Andre Gardner, and Tony Harris all broadcasted live from the donation site.

Listeners were encouraged to drop off new and/or gently used home goods, hardware, and construction materials. All donated items benefited the non-profit organization's mission of helping to build and repairs home for individuals and families in need in Philadelphia. All on-site donors received a commemorative Gimme Shelter t-shirt.

Accepted items included tools, hardware, electrical, lumber, plumbing, roofing, doors, windows, appliances, furniture, and more.

For the comfort and safety of donors, the station also provided a contact-free drop-off option onsite. In addition, listeners were able to make monetary donations, schedule a pickup with their local Habitat For Humanity ReStore or purchase items from Habitat For Humanity's Amazon Wish List, which benefited the organization's Home Repair Program.