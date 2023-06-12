Beasley Broadcast : 102.9 WMGK Presents the 17th Annual John DeBella Veterans Radiothon

102.9 WMGK-FM will broadcast the 17th Annual John DeBella Veterans Radiothon live from outside of the WMGK Studios on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 6am to 6pm. All proceeds from the Radiothon will benefit the Philadelphia Veterans Multi-Service Center (VMC).

Throughout the broadcast, DeBella will encourage listeners to make call-in donations via 1800-678-WMGK (9645) or secure online donations via www.wmgk.com. In addition, listeners will be able to participate in a series of online eBay auctions on the station website and bid on Bruce Springsteen pit tickets, a pair of three-day passes for the Power Trip Festival, Guns N' Roses VIP Experience tickets, autographed items from Taylor Swift, Bryce Harper, and more!

All proceeds from these auctions will benefit the Philadelphia Veterans Multi-Service Center (VMC).

Over the past 17 years, John DeBella has raised over $2,000,000 for the VMC through his annual Radiothon. This year's radiothon will be the last DeBella will host as he will be retiring from his legendary radio career at the end of the month.

"No one event I do is more important to me than this Radiothon and the same holds true for the VMC," said DeBella. "This is the largest fundraiser the VMC has each year, and they depend heavily upon the money we raise. With this being the last Radiothon I will host, I am hoping that this will be the biggest one we've ever had. Now, more than ever, they truly need our help. They fought for us, Now, it's time for us to fight for them."

The event is sponsored by Certainteed, Davis Honda, Window Nation, IBEW Local 98, Always Best Care, Chevy Cadillac of Turnersville, ACME, UFCW Local 1776, David Dodge, Rita's, and Bush Auto Group.