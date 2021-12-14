Beasley Broadcast : 22nd 92.5 XTU Annual Toy Truck Parade & Concert Benefits Local Charities

Beasley Media Group's 92.5 XTU (WXTU-FM), Philly's Country Station, presented the 22nd Annual Toy Truck Parade & Concert to benefit the United Service Organization (Liberty USO) and The Boys & Girls Clubs of Camden County.

The eventtook place on Saturday, December 11th in the Xfinity Live Valet Parking lot. The station collected hundreds of toys to benefit children residing throughout the local community.

In addition to the Toy Truck Parade, 92.5 XTU presented a Toy Truck Concert featuring Country Music Association Award's Best New Artist, Jimmie Allen, who performed before a sold-out crowd inside the Victory Beer Hall in Xfinity Live.

All ticket proceeds benefited The United Service Organization (Liberty USO) and The Boys and Girls Clubs of Camden County.

For complete details, please visit: www.925xtu.com.