    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast : 22nd 92.5 XTU Annual Toy Truck Parade & Concert Benefits Local Charities

12/14/2021 | 01:28pm EST
Beasley Media Group's 92.5 XTU (WXTU-FM), Philly's Country Station, presented the 22nd Annual Toy Truck Parade & Concert to benefit the United Service Organization (Liberty USO) and The Boys & Girls Clubs of Camden County.

The eventtook place on Saturday, December 11th in the Xfinity Live Valet Parking lot. The station collected hundreds of toys to benefit children residing throughout the local community.

In addition to the Toy Truck Parade, 92.5 XTU presented a Toy Truck Concert featuring Country Music Association Award's Best New Artist, Jimmie Allen, who performed before a sold-out crowd inside the Victory Beer Hall in Xfinity Live.

All ticket proceeds benefited The United Service Organization (Liberty USO) and The Boys and Girls Clubs of Camden County.

For complete details, please visit: www.925xtu.com.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 18:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 240 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,4 M 57,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 955
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,96 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.31.54%57
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.41%25 157
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.7.94%751
STINGRAY GROUP INC.5.46%384
HT&E LIMITED-0.54%360
AUDACY, INC.11.34%355