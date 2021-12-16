Beasley Broadcast : 92.5 XTU Raises $261,339 To Benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital

Beasley Media Group's 92.5 XTU, Philadelphia's Country station, raised $261,339 during their annual St. Jude's Radiothon last Thursday and Friday. The station's on-air personalities broadcasted live from 6am to 7pm to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research that directly benefit the hospital.

In addition, country artists, including Jimmie Allen, Luke Bryan, Justin Moore, and Kelsea Ballerini called into the station to share their support and thoughts about what St. Jude Children's Hospital means to them.

For complete details on how to support St. Jude Children's Hospital, please visit: www.925xtu.com.