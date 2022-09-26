Advanced search
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
09/26/2022
1.115 USD   -1.33%
02:21pBeasley Broadcast : WJBR-FM's Help Our Kids' Radiothon Raises $332,648 to Benefit Annual Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware
PU
02:11pBeasley Broadcast : 94.7 WCSX-FM's Big Jim's House Stone Soup Project Raises $150,000 to Benefit Detroit Veterans
PU
09/21Beasley Broadcast : Key Networks Brings “Dave & Chuck the Freak” Morning Show to Radio Stations Nationwide
PU
Beasley Broadcast : 94.7 WCSX-FM's Big Jim's House Stone Soup Project Raises $150,000 to Benefit Detroit Veterans

09/26/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
Beasley Media Group is pleased to announce Big Jim's House Stone Soup Project has raised $150,000 to benefit Detroit Veterans.

Building on the fable of "Stone Soup" where everyone pitches in, Big Jim's House called up listeners and local businesses to build a 1974 Ford Bronco ENTIRELY from donations (including the actual car). The project began in November of 2021 through the finale on Thursday, September 8th, 2022, where one lucky raffle ticket owner won the vehicle.

The Bronco was wrapped in pictures of veterans to honor their service. Total raffle ticket sales for the Stone Soup Bronco raised $150,000 to benefit Veterans Returning Home. In addition, Kroger donated $10,0000 to the project.

Many people and organizations collaborated on the project. In addition, Celebrity Jay Leno, took time out of his schedule to check out the Bronco on Woodward Avenue earlier this year while at an appearance during the annual Woodward Dream Cruise.

"Building cars in Detroit and helping veterans is such a Motor City thing" said Morning Show Host and Navy Submarine Veteran Jim O'Brien. "WCSX would like to thank all the people and organizations that helped to make this project a huge success and raise money for Vets Returning Home.

To check out details regarding Big Jim's House Stone Soup project, please visit www.wcsx.com.

About Beasley Media Group:

Beasley Media Group (BMG), LLC, a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., is a multiplatform media company providing advertising and digital marketing solutions across the United States. BMG owns 61 radio properties located in large and medium markets across the country, as well as offers capabilities in audio technology, esports, podcasting, ecommerce and events. Beasley Media Group reaches more than 20 million consumers on a weekly basis. For more information, please visit www.bbgi.com.

About Vets Returning Home:

Vets Returning Home is a nonprofit and non-government funded organization dedicated to help our veterans transition into stable lives. The goal of Vets Returning Home is simple: to end chronic homelessness among veterans in our communities. Our mission is complex, requiring more than putting a roof over the veterans' heads. It requires an approach that address the "total veteran" and his needs and making sure they succeed after they are transitioned. We are a volunteer operated 11,000 square foot facility with 43 beds and commercial kitchen. 6 of the 43 beds are dedicated to females only. We provide a stable and sober living environment to veterans in crisis. Onsite services including employment readiness training, aid with job placement, disability benefit connection, legal support and life skills training. Community support both physical and financial has been vital to our ability to continue our mission. Vets Returning home receives NO government funding. We have successfully transitioned on average 250 veterans a year back into society as a fully functioning community member. The VRH website is www.https://www.vetsreturninghome.org.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 18:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
