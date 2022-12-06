Advanced search
Beasley Broadcast : 95.7 BEN-FM Adopt A Family Radio-Thon Brings Holiday Hope & Happiness To Hundreds Of Families In Philadelphia

12/06/2022 | 09:22am EST
Bala Cynwyd, PA (December 5, 2022): Beasley Media Group's95.7 BEN-FM is pleased to announce the return of the annual 'Adopt A Family Radio-thon'. The event will take place in the station's studio from 6am - 6pm on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

The on-air staff will be joined by celebrity guests as they broadcast and encourage listeners to make a donation to assist Volunteers of America Delaware Valley's 'Adopt a Family Program'.

The 'Adopt a Family Program' purchases meals, clothing and gifts for hundreds of less fortunate families in their shelters and in the surrounding community. Last year's Radio-thon assisted over 1,000 needy families. The station is anticipating raising even more money for Volunteers of America this year.

HOW TO DONATE:

Individuals can make a donation in a variety of ways:

1. Do a Direct Adoption where you choose a family from Volunteers of America's list of LOCAL families in need.

2. Make a monetary donation any time from now through December 24th at 6pm at 957benfm.com via the 'Adopt A Family Radio-thon' page. Your donation will be combined with others, making your gift go even further.

3. Purchase items from the VOADV Amazon Wishlist.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 14:21:07 UTC.


