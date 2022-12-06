Beasley Broadcast : 95.7 BEN-FM Adopt A Family Radio-Thon Brings Holiday Hope & Happiness To Hundreds Of Families In Philadelphia

Bala Cynwyd, PA (December 5, 2022): Beasley Media Group's95.7 BEN-FM is pleased to announce the return of the annual 'Adopt A Family Radio-thon'. The event will take place in the station's studio from 6am - 6pm on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
The on-air staff will be joined by celebrity guests as they broadcast and encourage listeners to make a donation to assist Volunteers of America Delaware Valley's 'Adopt a Family Program'.
The 'Adopt a Family Program' purchases meals, clothing and gifts for hundreds of less fortunate families in their shelters and in the surrounding community. Last year's Radio-thon assisted over 1,000 needy families. The station is anticipating raising even more money for Volunteers of America this year.
HOW TO DONATE:
Individuals can make a donation in a variety of ways:
1. Do a Direct Adoption where you choose a family from Volunteers of America's list of LOCAL families in need.
2. Make a monetary donation any time from now through December 24th at 6pm at 957benfm.com via the 'Adopt A Family Radio-thon' page. Your donation will be combined with others, making your gift go even further.
3. Purchase items from the VOADV Amazon Wishlist.
