Beasley Broadcast : 97.5 The Fanatic Announces Details for The Best Show Ever? in Philadelphia

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia's 97.5 The Fanatic has announced The Best Show Ever? will officially debut beginning on Monday, August 1st from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. in Philadelphia. NBC Sports Philadelphia will televise the show live in its entirety, continuing the simulcast partnership between the network and 97.5.

Host Tyrone Johnson - a 20-year broadcasting professional, Ricky Bottalico - a former 11-year Major League Baseball relief pitcher and NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst, Hunter Brody - a new age, digital sports-media influencer and Jennifer Scordo - a seasoned major market radio pro and air talent, will join together to bring a show that offers something for every Philly sports fan!

"When you put long time Fanatic personality Tyrone Johnson together with social media star Hunter Brody and former Phillies pitcher Ricky Botalico, then mix in "Ring Master" Jenn Scordo, you're going to have some exciting afternoons on the Fanatic," said Beasley Media Group Vice President and Market Manager Joe Bell.

"Philadelphia fans are the best fans ever and they deserve 'The Best Show Ever?'," said 97.5 The Fanatic Program Director Chuck Damico. "We look forward to this diverse group of passionate sports experts providing some of the most entertaining sports talk in Philadelphia."