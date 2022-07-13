Log in
BEASLEY BROADCAST : 97.5 The Fanatic Announces Details for The Best Show Ever? in Philadelphia
PU
12:24pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Ace & TJ Return to Beasley Media Group's Kiss 95.1 in Charlotte
PU
07/12BEASLEY BROADCAST : Country 102.5 Morning Personality Ayla Brown's Maternity Leave Fill-in Host Revealed
PU
Beasley Broadcast : 97.5 The Fanatic Announces Details for The Best Show Ever? in Philadelphia

07/13/2022 | 04:34pm EDT

07/13/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
Beasley Media Group Philadelphia's 97.5 The Fanatic has announced The Best Show Ever? will officially debut beginning on Monday, August 1st from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. in Philadelphia. NBC Sports Philadelphia will televise the show live in its entirety, continuing the simulcast partnership between the network and 97.5.

Host Tyrone Johnson - a 20-year broadcasting professional, Ricky Bottalico - a former 11-year Major League Baseball relief pitcher and NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst, Hunter Brody - a new age, digital sports-media influencer and Jennifer Scordo - a seasoned major market radio pro and air talent, will join together to bring a show that offers something for every Philly sports fan!

"When you put long time Fanatic personality Tyrone Johnson together with social media star Hunter Brody and former Phillies pitcher Ricky Botalico, then mix in "Ring Master" Jenn Scordo, you're going to have some exciting afternoons on the Fanatic," said Beasley Media Group Vice President and Market Manager Joe Bell.

"Philadelphia fans are the best fans ever and they deserve 'The Best Show Ever?'," said 97.5 The Fanatic Program Director Chuck Damico. "We look forward to this diverse group of passionate sports experts providing some of the most entertaining sports talk in Philadelphia."

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 20:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 M - -
Net income 2022 2,23 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,4 M 36,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 986
Free-Float 27,0%
Managers and Directors
B. Caroline Beasley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-34.74%36
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.52%24 404
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-26.05%560
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-8.17%344
HT&E LIMITED-44.52%246
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-35.47%136