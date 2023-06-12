Beasley Broadcast : 98.5 The Sports Hub Announces Additional Lineup

Beasley Media Group's98.5 The Sports Hub is pleased to announce the following expanded lineup on the station:

Longtime employee Joe Murray will take over the night hosting duties, which will include anchoring the stations coverage of their Bruins and Celtics broadcasts. Murray has spent more than a decade contributing to each daypart at the station. In addition to serving as a regular on-air fill in-host, he's also co-hosted "The Over/Under Show", The Sports Hub's dedicated gambling show and podcast which launched four years ago. The sports talk veteran also currently co-hosts the New England Patriots post-game show following the game broadcasts on The Sports Hub Patriots Radio Network.

The station is also excited to announce Leroy Irvin has expanded his role on The Sports Hub. Irvin has been with The Sports Hub since 2020 and will continue to serve as a regular weekend co-host along with his duties with the "Get Up Crew" on Beasley sister station, HOT 96.9. Additionally, Leroy will join the New England Patriots broadcasts on the station, co-hosting the postgame show after each game.

Cerrone Battle, formerly of the "Play Action Sports Podcast and "That 617 Life" on NBCSB, has also joined the staff. He's currently contributing to the station's nighttime and weekend programming. In addition, Cerrone was most recently heard co-hosting the Boston Celtics playoff postgame shows.

"Joe, Leroy and Cerrone all grew up in Boston and, like our listeners, have an engrained passion for sports," said station program Director Rick Radzik. "It's nice to see Joe's many years of dedication pay off, have Leroy's role at the station elevated, and hear Cerrone once again in his hometown. I'm happy for all three of them!"

"Congratulations to Joe and Leroy on their well-deserved expanded roles on the Sports Hub and a big welcome Cerrone to the team," said Beasley Media Group Boston Vice President and Market Manager Mary Menna.