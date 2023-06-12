Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:16:04 2023-06-12 pm EDT
1.030 USD   -1.90%
03:33pBeasley Broadcast : 102.9 WMGK Presents the 17th Annual John DeBella Veterans Radiothon
PU
02:49pBeasley Broadcast : KKLZ-FM Fights Dehydration in the Las Vegas Heat with Project H20
PU
02:49pBeasley Broadcast : 98.5 The Sports Hub Announces Additional Lineup
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beasley Broadcast : 98.5 The Sports Hub Announces Additional Lineup

06/12/2023 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beasley Media Group's98.5 The Sports Hub is pleased to announce the following expanded lineup on the station:

Longtime employee Joe Murray will take over the night hosting duties, which will include anchoring the stations coverage of their Bruins and Celtics broadcasts. Murray has spent more than a decade contributing to each daypart at the station. In addition to serving as a regular on-air fill in-host, he's also co-hosted "The Over/Under Show", The Sports Hub's dedicated gambling show and podcast which launched four years ago. The sports talk veteran also currently co-hosts the New England Patriots post-game show following the game broadcasts on The Sports Hub Patriots Radio Network.

The station is also excited to announce Leroy Irvin has expanded his role on The Sports Hub. Irvin has been with The Sports Hub since 2020 and will continue to serve as a regular weekend co-host along with his duties with the "Get Up Crew" on Beasley sister station, HOT 96.9. Additionally, Leroy will join the New England Patriots broadcasts on the station, co-hosting the postgame show after each game.

Cerrone Battle, formerly of the "Play Action Sports Podcast and "That 617 Life" on NBCSB, has also joined the staff. He's currently contributing to the station's nighttime and weekend programming. In addition, Cerrone was most recently heard co-hosting the Boston Celtics playoff postgame shows.

"Joe, Leroy and Cerrone all grew up in Boston and, like our listeners, have an engrained passion for sports," said station program Director Rick Radzik. "It's nice to see Joe's many years of dedication pay off, have Leroy's role at the station elevated, and hear Cerrone once again in his hometown. I'm happy for all three of them!"

"Congratulations to Joe and Leroy on their well-deserved expanded roles on the Sports Hub and a big welcome Cerrone to the team," said Beasley Media Group Boston Vice President and Market Manager Mary Menna.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 18:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
03:33pBeasley Broadcast : 102.9 WMGK Presents the 17th Annual John DeBella Veterans Radiothon
PU
02:49pBeasley Broadcast : KKLZ-FM Fights Dehydration in the Las Vegas Heat with Project H20
PU
02:49pBeasley Broadcast : 98.5 The Sports Hub Announces Additional Lineup
PU
06/05Beasley Broadcast : Mo' on the Radio Takes Over Afternoon Drive on WQYK-FM in Tampa
PU
06/01Beasley Broadcast Group Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
05/11Beasley Broadcast : WMGK-FM Legendary Morning Personality John DeBella Announces Retiremen..
PU
05/01Beasley Broadcast : Mike Cutchall Named Vice President/Market Manager of Beasley Media Gro..
PU
04/28Beasley Broadcast : DJ Thump Named Celebrity Ambassador by the NFL Alumni of Las Vegas
PU
04/28Beasley Broadcast Group Inc : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listin..
AQ
04/27BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 252 M - -
Net income 2023 -5,55 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,83x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 31,3 M 31,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 916
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,05 $
Average target price 2,13 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Caroline Beasley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.14.09%31
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-34.76%14 739
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-37.50%202
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-47.18%60
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED254.49%47
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.-10.48%26
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer