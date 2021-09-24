Log in
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast : 99.5 QYK ANNOUNCES 2021 GUITAR PULL ARTIST LINE-UP

09/24/2021
Beasley Media Group's 99.5 QYK, Tampa Bay's New Country Hits, has announced the official artist line-up for its 6th Annual 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull. This year's country music showcase will take place on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at The Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg.

The event will include multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young, countrywide chart-topper Jordan Davis, double platinum country duo Maddie & Tae, and new country artists Matt Stell and Parker McCollum.

The 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull is unlike traditional one-artist performances. This show will feature all of the artists on the stage at one time in an acoustic setting, featuring storytelling, song performances, and unique interactions between the artists.

"We are so excited to be bring back 99.5 QYK's Guitar Pull for the 6th year to the Tampa Bay area," said WQYK Program Director Travis Daily. "We are anxious to return to The Mahaffey Theater with our QYK family and to see some of our favorite artists on stage together performing live and in-person in a storyteller setting."

Tickets go on sale beginning on Friday, September 24 at 10 a.m. for the 6th Annual 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull. For more information, please visit www.995QYK.com.

Details:

WHAT: 6th Annual 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull

WHEN: Sunday, November 14, 2021, Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Mahaffey Theater - 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg, 33701

TICKETS: Prices start at $58.50 - plus applicable taxes and fees

Tickets available at www.995QYK.com

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 20:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
