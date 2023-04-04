Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55:58 2023-04-04 pm EDT
0.8038 USD   -1.98%
04:18pBeasley Broadcast : Aimee Brooks Named New Nighttime Host on Beasley Media Group's 101 WRIF-FM in Detroit
PU
03:58pBeasley Broadcast : Stacie Waldrop Named Digital Sales Manager at Beasley Media Group Tampa
PU
06:13aBeasley Broadcast Group Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beasley Broadcast : Aimee Brooks Named New Nighttime Host on Beasley Media Group's 101 WRIF-FM in Detroit

04/04/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Beasley Media Group announces Aimee Brooks has been promoted as the new nighttime personality at 101 WRIF-FM in the Motor City.

She most recently was heard filling in during the time slot at the station.

"Aimee is a great addition to the WRIF lineup," Said WRIF Program Director Jade Springart. "We are thrilled to have her steer the airwaves weeknights from 7 p.m. to midnight! Her creativity, knowledge of rock n' roll and personality are the perfect fit for WRIF."

"I am beyond grateful to be a part of the legendary WRIF team. I've dreamt of this moment since the beginning of my career," said Brooks. "I'd like to express my undying gratitude to Jade Springart for her constant support and bringing me on board. I look forward to spending my evenings on Detroit's Riff!"

Brooks replaces Scott Randall, who recently moved down the hall to take over the afternoon drive shift on Beasley's Classic Rock WCSX-FM.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 20:17:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 252 M - -
Net income 2023 -7,06 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,57x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 24,4 M 24,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 916
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,82 $
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 174%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Caroline Beasley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-10.90%24
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-32.19%15 406
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-19.44%258
HT&E LIMITED17.10%236
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-41.55%67
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-53.09%49
