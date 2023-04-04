Beasley Broadcast : Aimee Brooks Named New Nighttime Host on Beasley Media Group's 101 WRIF-FM in Detroit

Beasley Media Group announces Aimee Brooks has been promoted as the new nighttime personality at 101 WRIF-FM in the Motor City.

She most recently was heard filling in during the time slot at the station.

"Aimee is a great addition to the WRIF lineup," Said WRIF Program Director Jade Springart. "We are thrilled to have her steer the airwaves weeknights from 7 p.m. to midnight! Her creativity, knowledge of rock n' roll and personality are the perfect fit for WRIF."

"I am beyond grateful to be a part of the legendary WRIF team. I've dreamt of this moment since the beginning of my career," said Brooks. "I'd like to express my undying gratitude to Jade Springart for her constant support and bringing me on board. I look forward to spending my evenings on Detroit's Riff!"

Brooks replaces Scott Randall, who recently moved down the hall to take over the afternoon drive shift on Beasley's Classic Rock WCSX-FM.