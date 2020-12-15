Log in
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

Beasley Broadcast : B103.9 Collects $26,000, 2,000 Toys & 400 new bikes for Marine Toys for Tots Foundation of Lee County

12/15/2020 | 02:15pm EST
Big Mama's Bike Drive accepted donations at the Wal-Mart in Estero, FL from Monday, December 7th until Thursday, December 10th, 2020. The station broadcast live all week long, encouraging listeners and businesses to stop by and donate a bike or an unwrapped toy to benefit children residing throughout the local community.

'I am so very proud of Big Mama and the Wild Bunch, the B1039 team and our incredible listeners who helped to make sure kids residing throughout Southwest Florida will be able to have some joy this holiday season,' said Beasley Media Group SWFL Vice President and Market Manager, AJ Lurie.

About the Toys for Tots Foundation:

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. This assistance includes providing day-to-day leadership and oversight of the Program, raising funds to provide toys to supplement the collections of local Toys for Tots Campaigns, to provide promotional and support material and defray the costs of conducting annual Toys for Tots Campaigns. Other Foundation support includes providing administrative, advisory, financial, logistic and promotional support to local Toys for Tots Coordinators; managing funds raised and monies donated based on the use of Toys for Tots name or logo; providing other support the Marine Corps, as a federal agency, cannot provide; and conducting public education and information programs about Toys for Tots that call the general public to action in support of this patriotic community action program.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 19:14:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
