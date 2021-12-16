Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast : Big Mama's Bike Drive with Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Raises 1,150 Bikes to Benefit Needy Families during the Holiday Season

12/16/2021 | 03:29pm EST
Beasley Media Group's WXKB-FM (B103.9) collected 1,150 new bikes and $6,500 to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation of Lee County during Big Mama's Annual Bike Drive in Southwest Florida!

Big Mama's Bike Drive accepted donations at the Wal-Mart in Estero, FL from 6:00am - 10:00am on Friday, December 3, 2021. The station broadcast live on location, encouraging listeners and businesses to stop by and donate a bike to benefit children residing throughout the local community.

"It takes events and moments like this to take the values and principals we all share and bring us together", said Beasley Media Group Morning Show Host, Big Mama. "We are truly one community looking out for one another."

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 20:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 240 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55,9 M 55,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 955
Free-Float 26,6%
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.28.19%56
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.16%25 517
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.4.67%723
STINGRAY GROUP INC.2.43%370
AUDACY, INC.1.21%360
HT&E LIMITED-3.51%353