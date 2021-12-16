Beasley Broadcast : Big Mama's Bike Drive with Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Raises 1,150 Bikes to Benefit Needy Families during the Holiday Season

Beasley Media Group's WXKB-FM (B103.9) collected 1,150 new bikes and $6,500 to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation of Lee County during Big Mama's Annual Bike Drive in Southwest Florida!

Big Mama's Bike Drive accepted donations at the Wal-Mart in Estero, FL from 6:00am - 10:00am on Friday, December 3, 2021. The station broadcast live on location, encouraging listeners and businesses to stop by and donate a bike to benefit children residing throughout the local community.

"It takes events and moments like this to take the values and principals we all share and bring us together", said Beasley Media Group Morning Show Host, Big Mama. "We are truly one community looking out for one another."