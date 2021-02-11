Beasley Broadcast : Blaine Jackson Named Digital Program Director of Beasley Media Group Augusta

Blaine Jackson has been named Digital Program Director of the Beasley Media Group Augusta's six station radio cluster. She officially began her new position on Monday, February 8, 2021.

A Georgia native, Jackson most recently served as the Program Director and Afternoon Drive Host of WLUB-FM in Augusta. Previously, she spent 10 years at iHeartMedia in Macon, Georgia, where Jackson began her radio career as a part-time board operator, before eventually moving up the ranks in various roles within the organization.

In her new role, Jackson will be responsible for overseeing and developing the digital online content efforts of WKXC-FM, WHHD-FM, WDRR-FM, WGUS-FM, WGAC AM & FM and WCHZ-FM.

'We are thrilled to have Blaine join our Augusta Team,' Beasley Media Group Vice President of Brand Strategies and Augusta/Fayetteville Regional Operations Manager, Tee Gentry. 'Her passion for radio and our digital direction made her the perfect fit for our stations.'