  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
1.240 USD   +2.48%
BEASLEY BROADCAST : Country 103.7 announces 2022 stage of stars guitar pull artist line-up
PU
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
BEASLEY BROADCAST : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $64.8 MILLION - Form 8-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

Beasley Broadcast : COUNTRY 103.7 ANNOUNCES 2022 STAGE OF STARS GUITAR PULL ARTIST LINE-UP

09/11/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
Beasley Media Group's Country 103.7, Carolina's New Country, has announced the official artist line-up for its Stage of Stars Guitar Pull. This year's country music showcase will take place on Wednesday November 16, 2022 at Coyote Joe's in Charlotte.

The event will include multi-platinum recording artist Chris Young, multi-platinum hitmaker, Justin Moore, Billboard Music Award Winner Walker Hayes, and singer and songwriter Randy Houser.

The Country 103.6 Stage of Stars Guitar Pull will feature all of the artists on the stage at one time in an acoustic setting featuring performances of their most popular and favorite songs. In addition, the audience will get to experience the unique interactions between the artists. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital.

"After our sold out show last year, we are excited to bring back the Stage of Stars Guitar Pull again this year," said Country 103.7's Operations Manager, John Reynolds. "We look forward to great night of performances with these dynamic artists as we also raise money for a great cause."

Tickets go on sale beginning on Saturday, September 3 at 10 a.m. for the Country103.7 Stage of Stars Guitar Pull. For more information, please visit www.country1037fm.com.

Details:

WHAT: Country 103.7 Stage of Stars Guitar Pull

WHEN: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Doors open at 7pm

WHERE: Coyote Joe's - 4621 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208

TICKETS: Tickets available at www.country1037fm.com

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 11 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 19:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 260 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,6 M 36,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 986
Free-Float 27,3%
Managers and Directors
B. Caroline Beasley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-34.74%37
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.26%24 417
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-33.61%485
HT&E LIMITED-36.90%282
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-12.09%188
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED3.33%108