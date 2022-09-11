Beasley Broadcast : COUNTRY 103.7 ANNOUNCES 2022 STAGE OF STARS GUITAR PULL ARTIST LINE-UP

Beasley Media Group's Country 103.7, Carolina's New Country, has announced the official artist line-up for its Stage of Stars Guitar Pull. This year's country music showcase will take place on Wednesday November 16, 2022 at Coyote Joe's in Charlotte.

The event will include multi-platinum recording artist Chris Young , multi-platinum hitmaker, Justin Moore , Billboard Music Award Winner Walker Hayes , and singer and songwriter Randy Houser .

The Country 103.6 Stage of Stars Guitar Pull will feature all of the artists on the stage at one time in an acoustic setting featuring performances of their most popular and favorite songs. In addition, the audience will get to experience the unique interactions between the artists. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital.

"After our sold out show last year, we are excited to bring back the Stage of Stars Guitar Pull again this year," said Country 103.7's Operations Manager, John Reynolds. "We look forward to great night of performances with these dynamic artists as we also raise money for a great cause."

Tickets go on sale beginning on Saturday, September 3 at 10 a.m. for the Country103.7 Stage of Stars Guitar Pull. For more information, please visit www.country1037fm.com.

Details:

WHAT: Country 103.7 Stage of Stars Guitar Pull

WHEN: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Doors open at 7pm

WHERE: Coyote Joe's - 4621 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208

TICKETS: Tickets available at www.country1037fm.com