Beasley Broadcast : Chris Leonard Named Operations Manager at WJBR-FM in Wilmington, Delaware

04/05/2022 | 11:38am EDT
Beasley Media Group announces the promotion of Chris Leonard to the position of Operations Manager at WJBR-FM in Wilmington, Delaware.

A Wilmington native, Chris joined the station as a part-time promotions assistant and fill-in talent, before being elevated to Promotions and Events Director in 2017 and adding the Assistant Program Director title in 2020.

In his new role, Chris will continue to handle promotions and event marketing for the station, including overseeing the annual Bridal Expo and the Help Our Kids Radiothon.

"Chris is truly one of those people who can "do it all", and do it all well," said Beasley Media Group Vice President and Market Manager Joe Bell. "His promotion to Operations Manager for WJBR is huge for the station's continued growth!"

"When you put creative and logistic talent together and throw in an amazing work ethic, it's an unstoppable force," noted Program Director Eric Johnson. "That's Chris Leonard! Plus, he cares deeply about this community and our radio station. There really is no one more qualified for this position. Bravo Chris!"

"I love that I get to work with a company that believes in me," said Leonard. "Working for the Beasley family is an honor and I am beyond excited to collaborate with the team to continue the incredible growth of Mix 99.5 WJBR."

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 15:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
