  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Beasley Broadcast : Classic Rock 102.9 WMGK-FM to Celebrate 1000th Broadcast of Breakfast with the Beatles

09/23/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
Beasley Media Group's legendary Classic Rock 102.9 WMGK-FM will broadcast its 1000th episode Breakfast with the Beatles on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. It will include a special appearance by Ringo Starr.

The program, hosted and produced by MGK veteran air talent, Andre Gardner, has been on the air for the past two decades. The two-hour, weekly show does a deep dive into the music and behind the scenes moments of the most influential band in rock history. This week's program will be expanded to four hours and air from7am to 11am, to accommodate additional music, interviews including a call-in from Ringo Starr, and live phone calls from fans.

"Here I am, about to feature my 1000th Breakfast with The Beatles Sunday show, and what a ride it's been," said Gardner. "I've had the honor of interviewing Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, Linda McCartney, Patti Boyd, Olivia Harrison, and a host of people who've been a part of The Beatles' world. I've world-premiered tracks from all four Beatles, both individually and collectively and, perhaps best of all, I've made so many wonderful friends along the way."

He added, "It's still such a joy to produce a new Breakfast with The Beatles every week, and I'm so grateful I passed the audition for 102.9 MGK!"

"We call Andre our Baron of the Beatles for his boundless knowledge and passion," said WMGK Program director Bill Weston. "It's a joy to hear every week during Breakfast with the Beatles."

Andre Gardner's Breakfast with the Beatles airs on Sunday mornings at 7am on 102.9 WMGK and worldwide on www.wmgk.com.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 20:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
