Beasley Broadcast : Classic Rock WCSX-FM To Unveil Alice Cooper Court at Eloise Asylum

Beasley Media Group announces WCSX-FM Morning Personality Big Jim O'Brien from Big Jim's House will join Motor City rock Legend Alice Cooper to unveil Alice Cooper Court on Thursday, September 23rd at Eloise Asylum (30712 Michigan Avenue) in Westland, Michigan.

The official ceremony will include remarks by Big Jim and remarks from Alice Cooper, who will attend the unveiling prior to his performance at the DTE Energy Center Saturday Sept 25th. It will also feature a performance by Alice Cooper cover band, 'The Nightmare'.

'Alice Cooper Court' is the third rock star street name created by WCSX. Other Detroit area tributes include 'Bob Seger Boulevard' and 'Glenn Frey Drive'.

'From Glenn Frey Drive to Bob Seger Blvd, we've tried to celebrate great local musicians,' said Big Jim. 'But NEVER has an artist and location made more sense than Alice Cooper Court at Eloise Asylum. We can't wait to celebrate Alice here in the Motor City!'

'Alice Cooper's stage show features guillotines, live snakes and a strait jacket,' said Beasley Media Group Vice President of National Content and Director of Detroit Programming, Scott Jameson. 'So, it's only fitting we honor him with a landmark on the grounds of a century old Detroit area sanitarium. Some things just write themselves.'