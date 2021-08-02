Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beasley Broadcast : Classic Rock WCSX-FM To Unveil Alice Cooper Court at Eloise Asylum

08/02/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Beasley Media Group announces WCSX-FM Morning Personality Big Jim O'Brien from Big Jim's House will join Motor City rock Legend Alice Cooper to unveil Alice Cooper Court on Thursday, September 23rd at Eloise Asylum (30712 Michigan Avenue) in Westland, Michigan.

The official ceremony will include remarks by Big Jim and remarks from Alice Cooper, who will attend the unveiling prior to his performance at the DTE Energy Center Saturday Sept 25th. It will also feature a performance by Alice Cooper cover band, 'The Nightmare'.

'Alice Cooper Court' is the third rock star street name created by WCSX. Other Detroit area tributes include 'Bob Seger Boulevard' and 'Glenn Frey Drive'.

'From Glenn Frey Drive to Bob Seger Blvd, we've tried to celebrate great local musicians,' said Big Jim. 'But NEVER has an artist and location made more sense than Alice Cooper Court at Eloise Asylum. We can't wait to celebrate Alice here in the Motor City!'

'Alice Cooper's stage show features guillotines, live snakes and a strait jacket,' said Beasley Media Group Vice President of National Content and Director of Detroit Programming, Scott Jameson. 'So, it's only fitting we honor him with a landmark on the grounds of a century old Detroit area sanitarium. Some things just write themselves.'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 13:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -44,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 77,8 M 77,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 955
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,66 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.78.52%78
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.1.57%26 206
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.35.28%967
AUDACY, INC.44.53%504
STINGRAY GROUP INC.18.51%448
HT&E LIMITED-9.73%339