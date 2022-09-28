Beasley Broadcast : How To Help Those Impacted By Hurricane Ian

Beasley Media Group is proud to support the Red Cross and the thousands of staff and volunteers working hard to help those who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.

We invite you to join us in aiding the people affected by disasters like Hurricane Ian by making a gift to the Red Cross Disaster Relief.

The Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country and tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida in preparation for Ian and is opening dozens of shelters to make sure people have a safe place to ride out the storm. They are working closely with their partners and local officials to ensure help is available when and where people need it most.

Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

You can also text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Thank you for joining us in support this important work.

Red Cross Fulfillment Team volunteers working ahead of Hurricane Ian, unload tractor trailers of supplies that will be heading to evacuation shelters in Central Florida. The supplies include cots, blankets, gloves, flashlights and clean-up kits. According to volunteer Robert Blymiller, who came in from Knoxville, TN, the Fulfillment Team is working towards the Red Cross goal of supplying every need of every shelter every day. "This new program takes the burden off the shelter manager and gives them more time to help the evacuees," said Blymiller. "It cuts through the red tape and the supplies get where they need to be much faster."

Photo by Marko Kokic/American Red Cross