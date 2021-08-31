Log in
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
Beasley Broadcast : Jade Springart Named Program Director at Beasley Media Group's 101 WRIF in Detroit

08/31/2021 | 11:32am EDT
Beasley Media Group announces Jade Springart has been promoted to Program Director at 101 WRIF-FM in Detroit. She will begin her new position immediately.

Springart, who has been with the station for the past 15 years and started working at the station as a promotions intern, most recently served as Assistant Program Director, Music Director and Midday Host at the station. In her new position, Springart will be responsible for working in conjunction with Beasley Media Group Director of National Content and Detroit Programming, Scott Jameson on overseeing the station's music, on air content, and production, while also overseeing WRIF's social media presence. In addition, she will continue to be heard on the air weekdays from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

'Jade's ascension is a GREAT story,' said Beasley Media Group Detroit Vice President and Market Manager Mac Edwards. 'She first joined 101 WRIF as an intern, before moving on to become a part-time weekend on air personality, primary fill-in host, programmer of RIFF-2, full-time midday host, APD, DPD, and now Program Director of this incredible brand! Jade has been a key part of for the past 15 years. Whatever the task, she is willing to take it on and do it extremely well! I know The RIF is in good hands!'

'Jade is the perfect choice for WRIF- tough, smart and Detroit Rock City thru and thru,' said Beasley Media Group Vice President of National Content and Detroit Director of Detroit Programming, Scott Jameson. 'Her strong knowledge of the market and RIFF's place in it make her the ideal caretaker of these legendary call letters. I'm so proud of her for this well-deserved position.'

'It is an absolute honor to wear the PD stripes at WRIF,' said Springart. 'I'm excited to continue this brand's legacy that I've known and loved for so long. I can't thank the Beasley team and family enough for giving me this opportunity. WRIF has been led by an amazing crew of talent and I've been fortunate to not only learn and grow from them but be a part of their success.'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
