Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:04:12 2023-01-18 am EST
1.075 USD   +1.42%
10:10aBeasley Broadcast : Jim Antes Named Station Manager at WJBR-FM in Wilmington, Delaware
PU
01/03Beasley Broadcast : Scott Randall Moves 101 WRIF to Become New Afternoon Drive Personality at 94.7 WCSX
PU
2022Beasley Broadcast : Caroline Beasley & The Late George Beasley Join The Broadcasting+Cable Hall Of Fame Class of 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beasley Broadcast : Jim Antes Named Station Manager at WJBR-FM in Wilmington, Delaware

01/18/2023 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beasley Media Group announces Jim Antes has returned to Beasley Media Group as Station Manager of WJBR-FM in Wilmington, Delaware and as Web Presence Director on behalf of the company's Philadelphia and Wilmington-based properties.

Antes most recently spent the past three years serving as the Market President and Content Officer at Townsquare Media in Monmouth-Ocean County, New Jersey. Previously, he worked as the General Sales Manager of Beasley Media Group's legendary rock station, WMMR-FM, for 14 years.

The veteran sales leader will replace Marta DeLisi, who will transition back to Philadelphia as an Account Executive for WXTU-FM, WMMR-FM, WMGK-FM, and BEN-FM. DeLisi was named the Radio Wayne Awards "Sales Manager/Director of the Year" (1-2 stations) in 2022.

"I could not be more excited to rejoin the Beasley Media Group family in Wilmington and Philadelphia," said Antes. "I am extremely thankful for this opportunity and the opportunity to work again with these heritage radio brands and talented people in both markets. In addition, I am eager to continue to help Beasley execute their digital strategy and provide our clients with integrated marketing solutions."

"As sorry as we were to see Jim leave three years ago, we're more excited about his return," said Beasley Media Group Vice President and Market Manager Joe Bell. "During his previous time with us, Jim's leadership helped to drive revenue and build incredible sales teams as well as create relationships inside and outside our company that propelled the Philly cluster to exceptional success. We're ecstatic to welcome him back to our Philly family and our incredible team of leaders!"

Attachments

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 15:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
10:10aBeasley Broadcast : Jim Antes Named Station Manager at WJBR-FM in Wilmington, Delaware
PU
01/03Beasley Broadcast : Scott Randall Moves 101 WRIF to Become New Afternoon Drive Personality..
PU
2022Beasley Broadcast : Caroline Beasley & The Late George Beasley Join The Broadcasting+Cable..
PU
2022Beasley Broadcast : X-1075/Xtreme Radio Launches in Las Vegas
PU
2022Beasley Broadcast : BMG Charlotte Stations Raise Over $89,000 to Benefit Novant Health Hem..
PU
2022Beasley Broadcast : 105.9 KISS-FM Helps to Raise $107,250 To Benefit Motor City Homeless
PU
2022Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Charlotte Stations Join Together to Raise Money for Novant..
PU
2022Beasley Broadcast : 95.7 BEN-FM Adopt A Family Radio-Thon Brings Holiday Hope & Happiness ..
PU
2022Beasley Broadcast : B103.9's Stuff-A-Bus Toy Drive to Benefit Needy Families during the Ho..
PU
2022Beasley Broadcast : WRIF's Scream' Scott Marks 15th Year Hosting Rock-4-Tots Two-Day Fundr..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 256 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,3 M 31,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 986
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,06 $
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Caroline Beasley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.10.83%31
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.2.40%23 259
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.0.00%322
HT&E LIMITED16.06%242
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.7.89%125
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-33.93%70