Beasley Broadcast : Jim Antes Named Station Manager at WJBR-FM in Wilmington, Delaware

Beasley Media Group announces Jim Antes has returned to Beasley Media Group as Station Manager of WJBR-FM in Wilmington, Delaware and as Web Presence Director on behalf of the company's Philadelphia and Wilmington-based properties.

Antes most recently spent the past three years serving as the Market President and Content Officer at Townsquare Media in Monmouth-Ocean County, New Jersey. Previously, he worked as the General Sales Manager of Beasley Media Group's legendary rock station, WMMR-FM, for 14 years.

The veteran sales leader will replace Marta DeLisi, who will transition back to Philadelphia as an Account Executive for WXTU-FM, WMMR-FM, WMGK-FM, and BEN-FM. DeLisi was named the Radio Wayne Awards "Sales Manager/Director of the Year" (1-2 stations) in 2022.

"I could not be more excited to rejoin the Beasley Media Group family in Wilmington and Philadelphia," said Antes. "I am extremely thankful for this opportunity and the opportunity to work again with these heritage radio brands and talented people in both markets. In addition, I am eager to continue to help Beasley execute their digital strategy and provide our clients with integrated marketing solutions."

"As sorry as we were to see Jim leave three years ago, we're more excited about his return," said Beasley Media Group Vice President and Market Manager Joe Bell. "During his previous time with us, Jim's leadership helped to drive revenue and build incredible sales teams as well as create relationships inside and outside our company that propelled the Philly cluster to exceptional success. We're ecstatic to welcome him back to our Philly family and our incredible team of leaders!"