  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:16:04 2023-06-12 pm EDT
1.030 USD   -1.90%
03:33pBeasley Broadcast : 102.9 WMGK Presents the 17th Annual John DeBella Veterans Radiothon
PU
02:49pBeasley Broadcast : KKLZ-FM Fights Dehydration in the Las Vegas Heat with Project H20
PU
02:49pBeasley Broadcast : 98.5 The Sports Hub Announces Additional Lineup
PU
Beasley Broadcast : KKLZ-FM Fights Dehydration in the Las Vegas Heat with Project H20

06/12/2023 | 02:49pm EDT
Beasley Media Group's 96.3 KKLZ-FM invited listeners, clients, family, and friends to donate cases of water to Mike & Carla's 7th Annual Project H2O. The event took place from May 8 - May 25, 2023 throughout the valley at various Port of Subs locations across Las Vegas.

Throughout the three-week promotion, KKLZ collected over 15,000 bottles of water to benefit the Salvation Army Food Pantry, which provides assistance to individuals and families across the Las Vegas Valley. In addition, Port of Subs provided listeners who donated water with free lunches.

"96.3 KKLZ can't thank our donors enough for showing up and showing out for this cause," said 96.3 KKLZ Program Director and Morning Show Host Mike O'Brian. "We can't wait to make it bigger next year!"

The event was sponsored by Port of Subs.

Beasley Media Group owns KCYE 102.7 FM (Country Music radio in Las Vegas), 102.7-2HD, KKLZ 96.3 FM (Classic Hits in Las Vegas) KXTE X107.5 (Guy Talk/Alternative), KOAS 105.7 FM (Urban Adult Hits in Las Vegas), and KVGS 107.9 FM (Hot Adult Contemporary music in Las Vegas).

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 18:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 252 M - -
Net income 2023 -5,55 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,83x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 31,3 M 31,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 916
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,05 $
Average target price 2,13 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Caroline Beasley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.14.09%31
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-34.76%14 739
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-37.50%202
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-47.18%60
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED254.49%47
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.-10.48%26
