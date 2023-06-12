Beasley Broadcast : KKLZ-FM Fights Dehydration in the Las Vegas Heat with Project H20

Beasley Media Group's 96.3 KKLZ-FM invited listeners, clients, family, and friends to donate cases of water to Mike & Carla's 7th Annual Project H2O. The event took place from May 8 - May 25, 2023 throughout the valley at various Port of Subs locations across Las Vegas.

Throughout the three-week promotion, KKLZ collected over 15,000 bottles of water to benefit the Salvation Army Food Pantry, which provides assistance to individuals and families across the Las Vegas Valley. In addition, Port of Subs provided listeners who donated water with free lunches.

"96.3 KKLZ can't thank our donors enough for showing up and showing out for this cause," said 96.3 KKLZ Program Director and Morning Show Host Mike O'Brian. "We can't wait to make it bigger next year!"

The event was sponsored by Port of Subs.

