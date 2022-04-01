Beasley Broadcast : Lynn Montemayor Named General Sales Manager at Beasley Media Group Detroit

Beasley Media Group announces Lynn Montemayor has been named as the General Sales Manager of the company's Detroit-based radio properties, including 101 WRIF-FM, 94.7 WCSX-FM, 105.1 The BOUNCE, 105.9 KISS-FM, Detroit PRAISE Network, and Motor City Sports Talk The ROAR.

She most recently spent four years as a Partner & Chief Marketing Officer of Fortysix/5, a Motor City-based marketing agency. Previously, Montemayor served as the Local Sales Manager for seven years at Comcast Spotlight and spent over two decades in radio sales, including two years working as the General Sales Manager at Greater Media-Detroit.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lynn Montemayor to the Beasley Detroit team," said Tina Murley, Vice President of Sales at Beasley Media Group. "Lynn is a highly respected, industry professional that has a keen understanding of client needs and how to build winning marketing plans. She is the perfect addition to our amazing team in Detroit."

"Lynn is a natural leader who lights up a room with her energy and enthusiasm," said Beasley Media Group Director of Sales, Patti Taylor. "She is creative, collaborative and strategic with a wealth of expertise that has earned respect throughout Detroit. We are thrilled to have Lynn on board as General Sales Manager."

"Lynn brings a fresh perspective back to our business after spending several years in the agency world," said Beasley Media Group Detroit Vice President and Market Manager Mac Edwards. "She's a dynamic force who fits in nicely with our team and our get-it-done culture."

"After being gone from radio for a over a decade, I could not be more excited to, not only return, but to join the amazing team at Beasley Media," said Montemayor. "Along with great people, Beasley has amazing resources and tools. I'm looking forward to utilizing them all to increase our clients' bottom lines!"