Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beasley Broadcast : Lynn Montemayor Named General Sales Manager at Beasley Media Group Detroit

04/01/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beasley Media Group announces Lynn Montemayor has been named as the General Sales Manager of the company's Detroit-based radio properties, including 101 WRIF-FM, 94.7 WCSX-FM, 105.1 The BOUNCE, 105.9 KISS-FM, Detroit PRAISE Network, and Motor City Sports Talk The ROAR.

She most recently spent four years as a Partner & Chief Marketing Officer of Fortysix/5, a Motor City-based marketing agency. Previously, Montemayor served as the Local Sales Manager for seven years at Comcast Spotlight and spent over two decades in radio sales, including two years working as the General Sales Manager at Greater Media-Detroit.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lynn Montemayor to the Beasley Detroit team," said Tina Murley, Vice President of Sales at Beasley Media Group. "Lynn is a highly respected, industry professional that has a keen understanding of client needs and how to build winning marketing plans. She is the perfect addition to our amazing team in Detroit."

"Lynn is a natural leader who lights up a room with her energy and enthusiasm," said Beasley Media Group Director of Sales, Patti Taylor. "She is creative, collaborative and strategic with a wealth of expertise that has earned respect throughout Detroit. We are thrilled to have Lynn on board as General Sales Manager."

"Lynn brings a fresh perspective back to our business after spending several years in the agency world," said Beasley Media Group Detroit Vice President and Market Manager Mac Edwards. "She's a dynamic force who fits in nicely with our team and our get-it-done culture."

"After being gone from radio for a over a decade, I could not be more excited to, not only return, but to join the amazing team at Beasley Media," said Montemayor. "Along with great people, Beasley has amazing resources and tools. I'm looking forward to utilizing them all to increase our clients' bottom lines!"

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 20:39:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
04:40pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Lynn Montemayor Named General Sales Manager at Beasley Media Group Det..
PU
03/30BEASLEY BROADCAST : Tim Jorgenson Named Integrated Sales Manager at Beasley Media Group De..
PU
03/28HELP UNICEF HELP CHILDREN IN UKRAINE : Donate Here
PU
03/28BEASLEY BROADCAST : Kevin Rich Named Vice President of Operations at Beasley Media Group
PU
03/23BEASLEY BROADCAST : KovaaK's to Serve as an Official Partner for the Overwatch League's Ho..
PU
03/18BEASLEY BROADCAST : WiLD 94.1 ANNOUNCES RETURN OF WiLD SPLASH 2022
PU
03/17BEASLEY BROADCAST : Cole Croshaw Named Director of Traffic Operations at Beasley Media Gro..
PU
03/16BEASLEY BROADCAST : The Shark Renamed 98.7 The GOAT in Honor Of Tom Brady Returning during..
PU
03/15BEASLEY BROADCAST : 98.5 The Sports Hub's Tony Massarotti Adds TV Color Commentating Dutie..
PU
03/14BEASLEY BROADCAST : Justin Franiak Named Official Cohost of the Deanna & Justin In The Mor..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 269 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,42 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -176x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51,7 M 51,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 986
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,76 $
Average target price 3,25 $
Spread / Average Target 84,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Caroline Beasley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-7.37%52
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.4.25%26 135
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.3.36%820
HT&E LIMITED-10.00%447
STINGRAY GROUP INC.4.01%408
AUDACY, INC.12.45%396