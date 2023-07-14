Beasley Media Group announces Lynn Montemayor has been promoted to Director of Sales at the company's Detroit-based radio properties.

She most recently served as the General Sales Manager of 101 WRIF-FM, 94.7 WCSX-FM, 105.1 The BOUNCE, 105.9 KISS-FM, Detroit PRAISE Network, and Motor City Sports Talk The ROAR.

"It brings me immense pleasure to announce Lynn Montemayor as Director of Sales for Beasley Media Detroit," said Beasley Media Group Detroit Vice President and Market Manager Patti Taylor. "Lynn is one of the most passionate and adept leaders I have ever worked with. She is thoughtful and fair, a creative teammate and a tenacious partner. I feel lucky and grateful to be working alongside Lynn in this next chapter of the Beasley Detroit cluster."

"I am absolutely thrilled to be taking on the role of Director of Sales for Beasley Media Detroit," said Montemayor. "I have had the pleasure of working with many great people, both internally and externally, but to lead our current team of Account Executives, this is a humbling honor for me. And with the move of Patti Taylor to Vice President and Market Manager, I have big shoes to follow, but I'm deeply lucky, as there is no one else I would want to be next to getting the job done!

