Beasley Broadcast : MJ Returns to Tampa Bay as Host of the New MJ Morning Show on Q105

Beasley Media Group announces Tampa Bay's biggest morning show is back! MJ (Todd Schnitt) will be returning as host of the New MJ Morning Show on Q105.

In addition, current longtime morning personality Mason Dixon will take over afternoon drive and Geno Knight will shift to middays. The new changes on WRBQ-FM will officially go into effect on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Schnitt also serves as the afternoon drive personality of the nationally syndicated The Schnitt Show on Compass Media Networks. Previously, the veteran radio personality co-hosted mornings on WOR in New York.

No stranger to the Florida market, the veteran radio personality has been the highest rated morning show in Tampa Bay over the last 25 years. Known for his stunts, humor, unique takes on pop culture, and the famous 'Crotchety Old Man' calls, the new MJ Morning Show will include some of the classic show bits as well as lots of new content as well.

'I am thrilled to bring back the MJ Morning Show on Q105, a radio station rich with Tampa Bay history,' said Schnitt. 'I look forward to joining Beasley Media group in delivering engaging and entertaining morning radio!'

'We are excited and proud to bring the MJ Morning Show back on the legendary Q105,' said Beasley Media Group Tampa Vice President and Market Manager Steve Triplett. 'For nearly two decades, the people of Tampa Bay welcomed this show into their lives and made it one of the most successful content franchises in the history of the market. I can't think of a better time to return this first-class entertainment experience back to the people of Tampa Bay!'

'The MJ Morning show was the highest rated morning show for 25 years and we're thrilled to continue the legacy on Q105,' said Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase. 'He'll be bringing back some of the classic benchmarks that listeners will remember as well as adding new content that will build upon the already huge MJ Morning Show fan base.'