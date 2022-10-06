Beasley Broadcast : Mean Jean Fremont Named New Morning Host and Assistant Program Director at 105.1 The Bounce in Detroit

Beasley Media Group announces Mean Jean Fremont has been named as the new Morning Personality and Assistant Program Director at 105.1 The BOUNCE (WMGC-FM) in the Motor City. He will officially begin his new position on October 17, 2022.

Fremont most recently served as the Program Director of WKHT Hot 104.5 in Knoxville, Tennessee and worked as the station's afternoon drive personality. In his new role, he will work alongside Shannon Renee mornings WMGC 105.1 while also serving as APD at the station.

"Jean impressed us with his abilities on and off the air. He truly understands the dynamics of our business, and his experience in the format will help The BOUNCE continue to grow," said Beasley Media Group Vice President of National Content and Director of Detroit Programming Scott Jameson.

"Mean Jean got our attention the first time we heard his engaging show," said Beasley Media Group Detroit Vice President and Market Manager Mac Edwards. "He definitely jumped to the top of the list after getting to know him and hearing his insight and appreciation for The BOUNCE's Party/Throwback format. We're excited to have Mean Jean join Shannon Renee on The Morning BOUNCE and make his mark as APD with Beasley Media in the Motor City!"

"I am humbled and honored to be chosen to join the Morning BOUNCE said Fremont "I have admired Beasley Media from afar for quite some time, and excited to join an amazing team in Detroit. Thank you to the Leadership team for this amazing opportunity to grow, learn and WIN!"