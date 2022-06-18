Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Announces Frequency Swap with 102.7FM Coyote Country and Star 107.9 in Las Vegas

Beasley Media Group announces the company will officially swap 102.7 Coyote Country/KCYE-FM from its current frequency position of 102.7FM with sister station, Star 107.9 KVGS-FM. The new changes will go into effect on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10am.

On Monday June 27th, Shawn Tempesta, along with his Co-host, Aimee Thomas (former Morning Co-host on KCYE-FM) will be heard during morning drive and Sammi Reeves will take over afternoons on Star 107.9.

In addition, Program Director and On Air Personality Shawn Stevens will move from middays to mornings on KCYE 107.9 and Paul Knight will return to take over middays, while Ransom Garcia will remain on the air during afternoons.

"For the last 3 years we have been working towards making Beasley Las Vegas the premier destination for listeners and advertisers," said Vice President and Market Manager Peter Burton. "This move which was supported by intense research and coordination from our outstanding programming and engineering teams will bring us closer to our goal. Bringing Shawn Tempesta aboard will elevate not only our on-air quality but will also grow our commitment to our local digital content efforts. Our lineups are now second to none and as the rest of the market goes national, we continue to focus heavily on the Las Vegas community that we serve."

"As the Las Vegas market continues to grow, we are excited to expand the audience reach of Beasley in the valley with this move," said Beasley Media Group Las Vegas Operations Manager and Program Director, Cat Thomas.