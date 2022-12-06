Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Charlotte Stations Join Together to Raise Money for Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital

Beasley Media Group announces KISS 95.1 WNKS, Power 98, Country 1037 WSOC, V 101.9 and WKQC, Christmas K 104.7 will host the 11th Annual Secret Santa event to benefit the children at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital.

The live radiothon will take place on Thursday, December 8th, beginning at 6am from the Beasley Media Group Studios located at 1520 South Blvd in Charlotte in North Carolina. Last year, the radio stations collectively raised over $90,000.

Listeners are encouraged to go to the radio station websites or call 1-866-676-7331 until 7p.m.

"This is an event that our cluster looks forward to every year," said Beasley Media Group Vice President of Music & Entertainment and Charlotte Operations Manager, John Reynolds. "We're excited to provide comfort and resources to children and their families during the upcoming holiday season."

"At Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital, pediatric care extends beyond the patient and includes their families as well," said Dr. Eugene Daugherty, medical director for Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital, "With a long legacy in the Charlotte community, Hemby Children's Hospital cares for more than 30,000 children each year. We're able to continue providing state-of-the-art medical care and resources to our youngest patients with the help of our community members. We are proud and honored to be the beneficiary of Beasley's 11th annual Secret Santa event."

Ways to Donate on Thursday, December 8th:

Visit kiss951.com; power98fm.com; country1037fm.com; v1019.com; and k1047.com

Call 1-866-676-7331 to make a donation!