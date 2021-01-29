Log in
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Community of Caring Initiative Celebrates Diversity and Inclusion

01/29/2021 | 11:14am EST
Beasley Media Group has unveiled its latest Community of Caring Initiative focused on Diversity and Inclusion.

The two-month on-air initiative will feature on-air public service announcements, customized online content and in-car messaging utilizing Quu technology that will underscore the importance of diversity and inclusion across the company's 63 radio properties.

The campaign, which will officially launch on Monday, February 1st, will shine an important spotlight on Black History Month, Women's History Month and Diversity/Belonging.

'Diversity, collaboration and respect are paramount to our core values,' said Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. 'This initiative reflects the vision and philosophy my father, George, had when he founded the company 60 years ago. 'We are thrilled to launch this important initiative that promotes a culture of belonging and encourages, supports and reflects the communities we serve.'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 16:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
