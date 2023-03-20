Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-20 pm EDT
0.9800 USD   -2.97%
06:01pBeasley Broadcast : Media Group Detroit Honored With Broadcast Excellence Awards
PU
03/16Beasley Broadcast : BMG CTO Michael Cooney To Receive NAB 2023 Engineering Achievement Award
PU
03/06Beasley Broadcast : Detroit Praise Network Raises Over $68,000 For St. Jude
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Detroit Honored With Broadcast Excellence Awards

03/20/2023 | 06:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Congratulations to the teams at WRIF and WCSX on being honored with a Michigan Association of Broadcasters "2023 Broadcast Excellence Award."

WRIF's Dave & Chuck the Freak show scored a merit award for the Morning Show Broadcast Personality or Team category.

WCSX snagged a merit award in the Marketing Materials & Promos category for their brilliant Seger De Mayo multi-platform promotion. Kudos to Paul Buck, Scotty O'Jay, and Scott Jameson for their work on campaign.

The Broadcast Excellence Award recognizes outstanding achievements in broadcasting by Michigan radio and television stations. Learn more about the Michigan Association of Broadcasters at their site: https://www.michiganmedia.com/.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 22:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
06:01pBeasley Broadcast : Media Group Detroit Honored With Broadcast Excellence Awards
PU
03/16Beasley Broadcast : BMG CTO Michael Cooney To Receive NAB 2023 Engineering Achievement Awa..
PU
03/06Beasley Broadcast : Detroit Praise Network Raises Over $68,000 For St. Jude
PU
03/06Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Fayetteville's WKML-FM Studio Named in Honor Danny Highsmi..
PU
03/01Beasley Broadcast : BMG's Chief Communications Officer, Heidi Raphael, To Receive BFA's 20..
PU
02/27Beasley Broadcast : “Shawn Parr's Backstage Country” Debuts Today Across 75 Ra..
PU
02/21Beasley Broadcast : New England Revolution and 98.5 The Sports Hub Launching New Saturday ..
PU
02/17Beasley Broadcast : The John Kincade Show Invites Listeners to Attend Open House Week in P..
PU
02/16Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full ..
CI
02/16Transcript : Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 20..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 256 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,8 M 29,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 986
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,01 $
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Caroline Beasley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Cooney Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.9.75%30
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-37.67%14 161
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-24.54%237
HT&E LIMITED11.40%222
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-35.91%73
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-57.09%45