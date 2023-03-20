Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Detroit Honored With Broadcast Excellence Awards

Congratulations to the teams at WRIF and WCSX on being honored with a Michigan Association of Broadcasters "2023 Broadcast Excellence Award."

WRIF's Dave & Chuck the Freak show scored a merit award for the Morning Show Broadcast Personality or Team category.

WCSX snagged a merit award in the Marketing Materials & Promos category for their brilliant Seger De Mayo multi-platform promotion. Kudos to Paul Buck, Scotty O'Jay, and Scott Jameson for their work on campaign.

The Broadcast Excellence Award recognizes outstanding achievements in broadcasting by Michigan radio and television stations. Learn more about the Michigan Association of Broadcasters at their site: https://www.michiganmedia.com/.