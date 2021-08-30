Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Launches The ROAR

In a unique programming partnership, Beasley Media Group, in collaboration with Woodward Sports, the Michigan Sports Network (MSN) and Sports Map Radio Network, have teamed up to unveil The ROAR, Motor City Sports Talk 93.5 FM and 99.1 FM. The station will provide dedicated Detroit sports fans with an exciting brand-new option for local & regional sports talk!

Officially launched today, the station can be heard via 93.5-FM and 99.1-FM and WCSX 94.7 HD-2. The Detroit PRAISE Network, which was previously on 93.5, can still be heard prominently in the Metro Detroit area on 98.3-FM, 99.9-FM, and WDMK 105.9 HD-2.

The Daily Featured On-air Line-Up includes:

6 a.m. - 9 a.m. - X's & BrO's with Anthony Bellino (from the Michigan Sports Network)

Anthony Bellino's Michigan sports insider knowledge and access - when he is not on the air he is a voice for the University of Michigan sports department and the Detroit Lions - makes X's and BrO's must-hear for sports fans every weekday morning.

10- 3 p.m. - Morning Woodward & Big D Energy (from Woodward Sports.com)

Former Red Wing Darren McCarty andformer Lion Joique Bell join host Neal Ruhl behind the mic along with high profile Detroit sports personalities like former University of Michigan star Braylon Edwards and sportscaster Terry Foster as the city's all-digital sports network Woodward Sports takes Detroiters behind the scenes for the real low-down on sports in the Motor City and beyond.

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. The HUGE Show with Bill Simonson

The Huge Show delivers huge opinions and big-name guests from the world of Michigan sports. Host Bill Simonson pulls no punches when it comes to opinions and commentary about the state's pro & college sports teams, pro and college.

Evenings & Overnights - SportsMap Radio

Midwest native Kevin Dziepak kicks off the collection of evening talent on SportsMap Radio followed by diehard sports fan Anthony Pepe and former college athlete Bill Schmid each with their own unique blend of analysis, opinion, and humor.

'There's a new sports animal in the Motor City - The ROAR!' said Beasley Media Group Vice President and Market Manager, Mac Edwards. 'We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Chad Johnson from Woodward Sports Network as well as Marty Booher at MSN and the crew at SportsMap Radio to deliver some of the most compelling sports content Motor City fans have ever experienced!'

'I am beyond excited for our partnership with Beasley and The ROAR,' said Chad Johnson, founder of Woodward Sports Network. 'Mac and his team are true professionals. We have built a team comprised of the very best talent in Detroit. The Woodward Sports Network personalities will bring a fresh, credible, and knowledgeable opinion that our city has been missing for quite some time. I am so happy that our network can provide Beasley a sports punch that Detroiters desperately seek.'

'The move to The ROAR means reaching a wider audience on the FM dial,' said Marty Booher, president of the Michigan Sports Network. 'More Michigan sports fans can start their day with us at 6 a.m. and end their day with us at 6 p.m. It's good for the listeners in metro Detroit, our marketing partners, the charitable organizations we support and the community.'

Woodward Sports Network is Detroit's all-digital sports network, giving new voices to the greatest sports city in the world! Originating on famed Woodward Avenue and under the leadership of Chad Johnson, Woodward Sports is bringing a new and unique take on all things Detroit…Pistons, Tigers, Red Wings, Lions, eSports, MMA and much more. WSN features former Pro's Darren McCarty, Braylon Edwards, and Joique Bell - plus prominent Detroit sports personalities like Terry Foster, Ryan Ermanni, and Neal Ruhl. Available on-line anytime at WoodwardSports.com.

The voice of Michigan sports fans, the Michigan Sports Network is the home of Michigan's biggest and most popular statewide sports radio programs - The Huge Show, weekday afternoons 3pm-6pm, and X's and Bro's, weekday mornings 6am-9am. Michigan Sports Network hosts Bill 'Huge' Simonson (The Huge Show) and Anthony Bellino (X's and Bro's) bring decades of combined experience and Michigan sports insider knowledge. The Michigan Sports Network is where Michigan sports fans go for no holds barred opinions on the biggest Michigan sports stories of the day, and big-name guests with expert insight. Michigan Sports Network is on over 20 radio stations across Michigan and Northern Ohio, online at michigansportsnetwork.com, or through social media (@MISportsNet, @TheHugeShow, @XBMornings).

Launched in 2020, SportsMap Radio is the newest national sports radio network and provides a comprehensive sports talk platform that connects listeners to their favorite content no matter where or how they listen.