Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Launches the Bravery Network in Ft. Myers

Beasley Media Group announces the unveiling of the Bravery Network in Ft. Myers, Florida. The recently launched weekend public affairs radio program is hosted by B103.9 Morning Show Personality and Army veteran Jason 'Big Mama' Jones. The program is dedicated to shining a light on important issues ranging from PTSD and wellness to saluting Veterans who are making a difference in the local community.

The show can be heard on Sunday mornings on Beasley Media Group's WXKB-FM, WRXK-FM, WJPT-FM, WWCN-FM, WRXK HD-2 and WJBX-FM. Recent guests have included Dr. Louis Chow (Director of Network Development & Education) and Armando Hernandez (Program Director) from Home Base Southwest Florida, a non-profit partnership between the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital. The organization is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds for Veterans of all eras, service members, military families and families of the fallen through world-class clinical care, wellness, education and research.

'Florida has one of the largest veteran populations in the United States,' said Jones. 'As an Army veteran, I know first-hand the importance of finding resources after service can be both complicated and unique. The Bravery Network hopes to not only streamline these resources but bring awareness to those who don't know about the struggle of reintegration into society.'

'This show was created to provide a voice for veterans and their families in our local community,' said Adam Star. 'We are very honored to serve those who have given so much for our community and our country.'