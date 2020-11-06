Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Launches the Bravery Network in Ft. Myers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 12:44pm EST

Beasley Media Group announces the unveiling of the Bravery Network in Ft. Myers, Florida. The recently launched weekend public affairs radio program is hosted by B103.9 Morning Show Personality and Army veteran Jason 'Big Mama' Jones. The program is dedicated to shining a light on important issues ranging from PTSD and wellness to saluting Veterans who are making a difference in the local community.

The show can be heard on Sunday mornings on Beasley Media Group's WXKB-FM, WRXK-FM, WJPT-FM, WWCN-FM, WRXK HD-2 and WJBX-FM. Recent guests have included Dr. Louis Chow (Director of Network Development & Education) and Armando Hernandez (Program Director) from Home Base Southwest Florida, a non-profit partnership between the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital. The organization is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds for Veterans of all eras, service members, military families and families of the fallen through world-class clinical care, wellness, education and research.

'Florida has one of the largest veteran populations in the United States,' said Jones. 'As an Army veteran, I know first-hand the importance of finding resources after service can be both complicated and unique. The Bravery Network hopes to not only streamline these resources but bring awareness to those who don't know about the struggle of reintegration into society.'

'This show was created to provide a voice for veterans and their families in our local community,' said Adam Star. 'We are very honored to serve those who have given so much for our community and our country.'

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 17:43:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
12:44pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Launches the Bravery Network in Ft. Myers
PU
11/03BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
11/03BEASLEY BROADCAST : 2020 Third Quarter Net Revenue Rises 63.4% From Second Quart..
AQ
11/03Beasley Broadcast Group 2020 Third Quarter Net Revenue Rises 63.4% From Secon..
GL
11/02BEASLEY BROADCAST : Adam Hobbs Named Executive Director of Marketing & Branding ..
PU
10/27BEASLEY BROADCAST : to Report 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Confere..
AQ
10/27Beasley Broadcast Group to Report 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results, Host ..
GL
10/21BEASLEY BROADCAST : Robyn St. Germain Named Executive Director of Sales & Global..
PU
10/19BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group To Host Solutions Not Slogans Zoom Event Focused..
PU
10/14BEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Las Vegas Celebrates the Life of Jeff Anderson
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 201 M - -
Net income 2020 -29,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,2 M 39,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 142
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 1,40 $
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-54.69%39
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-14.83%25 879
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-29.89%596
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-17.93%331
HT&E LIMITED-14.45%294
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-67.03%236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group