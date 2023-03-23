Advanced search
    BBGI   US0740141017

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(BBGI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:01:22 2023-03-23 pm EDT
0.9001 USD   -7.12%
Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Philadelphia Honors 2022 Top Sales Performers

03/23/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
easley Media Group Philadelphia honored the top Account Executives of 2022 on Tuesday, March 14th during the cluster's annual President's Club dinner. Joined by their significant others and colleagues, the top-performers' achievements and successes were celebrated throughout the evening.

In addition to being honored as the monthly President's Club winner for both May and July, Tim Graham was also named the annual "President's Club Champion", marking his second overall annual win. In 2022, Tim achieved 111% of his annual budget and 174% of his digital budget.

Graham has continued to strengthen his partnerships and relationships with his clients year over year, growing their successes and renewing fully integrated programs that utilize our radio brands and digital tools.

"Tim is a two-time winner of our Annual President's Club award," said Beasley Media Group Philadelphia Vice President of Sales, Paul Blake. "He just celebrated his 18th anniversary with our group and his vigor, focus and commitment to his personal excellence and his clients' success have not wavered over those years. We all congratulate and celebrate Tim and his success!"

During the dinner, each Beasley sales manager had the opportunity to highlight and recognize the successes and character traits that allowed each winner to reach the top.

Photo: L-R Joe Bell, Market Manager; Rob Keegan, General Sales Manager; Tim Graham; Bill Burns, General Sales Manager and Paul Blake, VP Sales

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 16:54:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
